Dan moet je me nu eens zien

Het waren radioluisterdagen die blijvend indruk maakten. Keith Skues nam afscheid van Radio London nog voordat het station het zwijgen werd opgelegd, 25 juli 1967 – hij is tot het einde wel betrokken gebleven bij het station.

Zijn laatste plaat was ook wat ooit zijn eerste was geweest bij BFBS.

Ik heb de single nooit gezien – tot ik een platenzaak ontdekte in Bergen, Noorwegen. Ik vertelde de verkoper hoe bijzonder ik de vondst voor een prikkie vond.

Hij haalde zijn schouders op. “Het zegt me niets.”

Ach ja.

I was a big man yesterday but boy you oughta see me now

Well I talked big yesterday, but boy you oughta see me now

I bragged too long that your love was strong

There’d never be another guy

But you said more when you whispered your goodbye

I was a big man yesterday but boy you oughta see me now

I said that I was through with you

I didn’t need you anyhow

I said I didn’t need you then

But boy you oughta see me now

Those bragging words that you were mine

Of that there was no doubt

So empty now that half my life’s walked out

Half my life left me yesterday

And boy you oughta see me now

If you will just forgive me dear

I’ll never break another vow

I broke so many yesterday

And boy you oughta see me now

I couldn’t see it yesterday

But now I know it’s true

The only thing that made me big was you

I was a big man yesterday but boy you oughta see me now

If you could only see me now

You should see me now



Big man, The Four Preps, 1958

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Columbia Pictures – File:Sandra Dee, Cliff Robertson, and James Darren in 'Gidget', 1959.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92361363