Rockklassieker du jour: Milk And Alcohol

Milk and Alcohol werd geschreven door John Mayo en Nick Lowe, naar verluid n.a.v. een zwaar teleurstellend (Main attraction dead on his feet/Black man rhythm with a white boy beat) concert van blueslegende John Lee Hooker. Lowe besloot zijn teleurstelling te verwerken door de consumptie van ettelijke glaasjes koffielikeur, een besluit waar hij de volgende dag flink spijt van had. Mayo was de vervanger van de legendarische gitarist Wilko Johnson, die kort daarvoor de band had verlaten (volgens de andere bandleden)/op straat was geschopt (volgens Wilko zélf).
White boy in town
Big black, blue sound
Night club, I paid in
I got a stamp on my skin
Main attraction dead on his feet
Black man rhythm with a white boy beat
They got him on milk and alcohol
They got him on milk and alcohol
Stay put I wanna go
Hard work, bad show
More liquor, it don’t help
He’s gonna die, it breaks my heart
I decided eventually
This ain’t doing a thing for me
They got him on milk and alcohol
They got him on milk and alcohol
They got him on milk and alcohol
They got him on milk and alcohol
They got him on milk and alcohol
They got him on milk and alcohol
Got up, I walked out
To the car, start it up
Feel bad, sad night
I never saw a red light
Sirens were a screamin’ all around
I pulled on over and I shut her down
A black cop gave me a shove with his gun
Said up against the wall and don’t make a run
They got me on milk and alcohol
They got me on milk and alcohol
They got me on milk and alcohol
They got me on milk and alcohol
They got me on milk and alcohol
