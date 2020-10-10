Rockklassieker du jour: Milk And Alcohol

Milk and Alcohol werd geschreven door John Mayo en Nick Lowe, naar verluid n.a.v. een zwaar teleurstellend (Main attraction dead on his feet/Black man rhythm with a white boy beat) concert van blueslegende John Lee Hooker. Lowe besloot zijn teleurstelling te verwerken door de consumptie van ettelijke glaasjes koffielikeur, een besluit waar hij de volgende dag flink spijt van had. Mayo was de vervanger van de legendarische gitarist Wilko Johnson, die kort daarvoor de band had verlaten (volgens de andere bandleden)/op straat was geschopt (volgens Wilko zélf).

White boy in town

Big black, blue sound

Night club, I paid in

I got a stamp on my skin

Main attraction dead on his feet

Black man rhythm with a white boy beat

They got him on milk and alcohol

They got him on milk and alcohol

Stay put I wanna go

Hard work, bad show

More liquor, it don’t help

He’s gonna die, it breaks my heart

I decided eventually

This ain’t doing a thing for me

They got him on milk and alcohol

They got him on milk and alcohol

They got him on milk and alcohol

They got him on milk and alcohol

They got him on milk and alcohol

They got him on milk and alcohol

Got up, I walked out

To the car, start it up

Feel bad, sad night

I never saw a red light

Sirens were a screamin’ all around

I pulled on over and I shut her down

A black cop gave me a shove with his gun

Said up against the wall and don’t make a run

They got me on milk and alcohol

They got me on milk and alcohol

They got me on milk and alcohol

They got me on milk and alcohol

They got me on milk and alcohol

