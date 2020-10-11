Lang na die eerste kus

Het was zeer onlangs ter sprake, dus moet het maar langskomen – wat ik in het geheel geen straf vind. Misschien wel mijn dierbaarste Supremesnummer, wat eigenlijk geen Supremesnummer meer was – ook niet onder die rotnaam “Diana Ross & the Supremes”. De achtergrondzangeressen op platen met dat label zijn de Andantes, maar die naam paste niet in Gordy’s verdienmodel.

Het moet wel ongeveer de laatste hit bij Motown zijn geweest, geschreven door het drietal Holland–Dozier-Holland, die bij het uitbrengen van dit nummer eigenlijk al in staking waren voor opslag, en dat kregen ze niet, zodat ze voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Maar dit alles terzijde.

Keep falling In And Out Of Love,

In search for what I’m dreaming of,

I long to find a love I’m sure about,

That certain kind of love that moves all doubts.

Keep falling In And Out Of Love,

Still searching for that special one,

To whom I can give my love completely,

And feel a lasting love so sweetly.

Just when I feel sure love’s here to stay,

It seems to suddenly just fade away.

Keep falling In And Out Of love,

Can’t seem to find the lasting kind,

It seems I can’t find the joy I need,

Love always somehow all goes wrong with me.

Keep falling In And Out Of Love,

Keep falling In And Out Of Love,

I keep reaching out for tenderness,

Touching a hand that holds emptiness.

Keep falling In And Out Of Love,

Still searching for that special one,

To whom I can give my love completely,

And feel a lasting love so sweetly.

Can’t seem to find that everlasting love,

That this heart of mine needs so much of.

Keep falling In And Out Of Love

Can’t seem to find the lasting kind,

It seems I can’t find the joy I need,

Love always somehow all goes wrong with me.

Keep falling In And Out Of Love,

In search for what I’m dreaming of,

I long to find a love I’m sure about,

That certain kind of love that moves all doubts.

Well I’m looking for a love that lingers on,

Long after that first kiss is gone.

That kind of love that keeps burning bright,

Long after we’ve said goodnight.

Keep falling In And Out Of Love,

In search for what I’m dreaming of,

I long to find a love I’m sure about,

That certain kind of love that moves all doubts.



Het boerenbedrog van “de Supremes” werd voor optredens, al dan niet playback, gehandhaafd.



In and out of love, 1967. De plaatversie.