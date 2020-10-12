Rock ’n Roll-klassieker du jour: Rip It Up

Van echt feestvieren komt het voorlopig waarschijnlijk niet, maar gelukkig hebben we Little Richard. Of beter: we hebben zijn muziek want zelf is Richard Penniman helaas niet meer onder ons. “Rip it Up” bereikte in 1957 de eerste plaats van de R&B hitparade en een respectabele vijftiende plaats op de pop hitparade. Gecoverd door Bill Haley, The Beatles, Elvis en – the horror – Cliff Richard, maar niemand van hen komt ook maar in de buurt van het origineel. Als toetje Little Richard samen met Tom Jones. De volledige versie heb ik helaas niet kunnen vinden.

[Verse 1]

Well it’s Saturday night and I just got paid

Fool about my money, don’t try to save

My heart say “Go go, have a time”

‘Cause Saturday night, I feel fine

[Chorus]

I’m gonna rock it up

I’m gonna rip it up

I’m gonna shake it up

Gonna ball it up

I’m gonna rock it up

And ball tonight

[Verse 2]

Well along about ten I’ll be flying high

Rock on out unto the sky

‘Cause I don’t care if I spend my dough

Tonight I’m gonna be one happy soul

[Chorus]

I’m gonna rock it up

I’m gonna rip it up

I’m gonna shake it up

Gonna ball it up

I’m gonna rock it up

And ball tonight

[Verse 3]

Well I got me a date and I won’t be late

Picked her up in my 88

Shag on down by the Union hall

When the joint starts jumping I’ll have a ball

[Chorus]

I’m gonna rock it up

I’m gonna rip it up

I’m gonna shake it up

Gonna ball it up

I’m gonna rock it up

And ball tonight

[Saxophone Solo]

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By TGC-Topps Gum Cards – ebay itemfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=93548387