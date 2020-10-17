Rita en Greta bleven maar aandringen

Een herfstig nummer van Family, gewoon omdat ik er zin in heb.

Rolling and tumbling ain’t done me no harm

[volstrekt onvoorstelbare regel] Rita and Greta been twisting my arm into

Heading out west

Down to the Burlesque

Saving my ace through to you

Well, drinking and sinking, I’m feeling alright

Right down to my snakey spat shoes

Just about shutdown and three in the night

Because I’m heading out west

Down to the Burlesque

Show ‘em a moon at the door

Rolling, tumbling

Sure ain’t done me no harm

Drinking, sinking

Has just been too bad on my arm

Well I finally lost Rita and Greta went home

I guess that leaves me and you

Been kinda sneaky to get you alone

Oh but you in that dress

Destination Burlesque

I got all my cards in one shoe

Rolling, tumbling

Sure ain’t done me no harm

Drinking, sinking

Just been too bad on my arm

Well I finally lost Rita and Greta went home

I guess that just leaves me and you

Been kinda sneaky to get you alone

Oh but you in that dress

Destination Burlesque

I got all my cards in one shoe (3x)



Burlesque, 1972

Uitgelichte afbeelding: https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4094855