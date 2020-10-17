Rita en Greta bleven maar aandringen

Een herfstig nummer van Family, gewoon omdat ik er zin in heb.
Rolling and tumbling ain’t done me no harm
[volstrekt onvoorstelbare regel] Rita and Greta been twisting my arm into
Heading out west
Down to the Burlesque
Saving my ace through to you
Well, drinking and sinking, I’m feeling alright
Right down to my snakey spat shoes
Just about shutdown and three in the night
Because I’m heading out west
Down to the Burlesque
Show ‘em a moon at the door
Rolling, tumbling
Sure ain’t done me no harm
Drinking, sinking
Has just been too bad on my arm
Well I finally lost Rita and Greta went home
I guess that leaves me and you
Been kinda sneaky to get you alone
Oh but you in that dress
Destination Burlesque
I got all my cards in one shoe
Rolling, tumbling
Sure ain’t done me no harm
Drinking, sinking
Just been too bad on my arm
Well I finally lost Rita and Greta went home
I guess that just leaves me and you
Been kinda sneaky to get you alone
Oh but you in that dress
Destination Burlesque
I got all my cards in one shoe (3x)
Burlesque, 1972
Uitgelichte afbeelding: https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4094855