Ga zitten, ik denk dat ik van je houd

Neil Young is misschien, neen, vrij zeker de meest in het zonnetje gezette artiest in onze muziekrubriek – tenzij het de Clash is. Wie telt het na?
Hier is hij ook weer, enigszins verstopt, want het nummer is geschreven door Stephen Stills en Richie Furay die ook de vocalen leveren.
Sit down I think I love you
Anyway I’d like to try
I can’t stop thinking of you
If you go I’ll know I cry
Can’t you see that I’m a desperate man
I get high just being around you
You oughta know what they say about the bird in my hand
And that’s why I ain’t leaving without you
So if you want someone to love you
Pretty baby I’m your guy
It’s not much I’m asking of you
Just to please give me a try
Can’t you see that I’m a desperate man
I get high just being around you
You know what they say about the bird in my hand
And that’s why I ain’t leaving without you
So if you want someone to love you
Pretty baby I’m your guy
It’s not much I’m asking of you
Just to please give me a try
Sit down I think I love you x4
Sit down I think I love you, Buffalo Springfield, 1966
The Mojo Men, met – opmerkelijk genoeg? – een zangeres op de voorgrond, Janet Ashton (Errico). 1967
YT laat je kennis maken met onbekende versies. Die ene – misschien is dat juist die, die u kent – sla ik uiteraard over. Deze groep, ze moesten wel Australisch zijn – nooit eerder van gehoord, en de zangeres heet Carol King. Nee maar.
Executives, 1967
By Reprise Records – Billboard, page 57, March 4, 1967, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26941569