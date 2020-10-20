Ga zitten, ik denk dat ik van je houd

Neil Young is misschien, neen, vrij zeker de meest in het zonnetje gezette artiest in onze muziekrubriek – tenzij het de Clash is. Wie telt het na?

Hier is hij ook weer, enigszins verstopt, want het nummer is geschreven door Stephen Stills en Richie Furay die ook de vocalen leveren.

Sit down I think I love you

Anyway I’d like to try

I can’t stop thinking of you

If you go I’ll know I cry

Can’t you see that I’m a desperate man

I get high just being around you

You oughta know what they say about the bird in my hand

And that’s why I ain’t leaving without you

So if you want someone to love you

Pretty baby I’m your guy

It’s not much I’m asking of you

Just to please give me a try

Can’t you see that I’m a desperate man

I get high just being around you

You know what they say about the bird in my hand

And that’s why I ain’t leaving without you

So if you want someone to love you

Pretty baby I’m your guy

It’s not much I’m asking of you

Just to please give me a try

Sit down I think I love you x4



Sit down I think I love you, Buffalo Springfield, 1966



The Mojo Men, met – opmerkelijk genoeg? – een zangeres op de voorgrond, Janet Ashton (Errico). 1967

YT laat je kennis maken met onbekende versies. Die ene – misschien is dat juist die, die u kent – sla ik uiteraard over. Deze groep, ze moesten wel Australisch zijn – nooit eerder van gehoord, en de zangeres heet Carol King. Nee maar.



Executives, 1967

By Reprise Records – Billboard, page 57, March 4, 1967, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26941569