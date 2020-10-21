Progrockklassieker du jour: Some Of Them Are Old

Het is jammer dat Brian Eno’s ‘experimentele rock’ periode eigenlijk maar een paar jaar geduurd heeft. Niet dat er iets mis is met zijn latere werk, maar op Here Come The Warm Jets, Taking Tiger Mountain By Strategy en Another Green World staan een aantal juweeltjes, waar Eno de perfecte balans tussen pop en experiment weet te vinden. Deze bloedmooie kruising van de Beach Boys met Roxy Music is er één van.

People come and go and forget to close the door

And leave their stains and cigarette butts trampled on the floor

And when they do

Remember me, remember me

Some of them are old, some of them are new

Some of them will turn up when you least expect them to

And when they do

Remember me, remember me

Lucy you’re my girl, Lucy you’re a star

Lucy please be still and hide your madness in a jar

But do beware

It will follow you, it will follow you

Some of them are old but it would help if you could smile

To earn a crooked sixpence you’ll walk many crooked miles

And as you do

Remember me, remember me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By How We Get To Next – YouTube (4:21), CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=75100341