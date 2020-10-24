De tijd gaat zo langzaam als je weg bent

In het redactielokaal van Krapuul was een gesprek gaande naar aanleiding van de Hombres.

Niet iets om over uit te weiden, behalve de conclusie dat we tot nu toe de Britse vroege progrockers te kort gedaan hebben, toen prog nog rockte, op het grensvlak van de decennia 60/70. Welnu, een startschot.

Toen het uitkwam begreep ik niets van de tekst. Oud en ervaren zie ik het anders – maar de bandleden waren niet oud. Wel ervaren denk ik zo.

When I wake up in your bed

I can still hear what you said

Like a bad dream I can’t fight

Tomorrow night

Am I lying next to you?

Am I thinking I need to

Really love you? Do it right

Tomorrow night

Time goes so slow when you’re gone

Days turn to years, it seems so long

If you still feel like today

If tomorrow’s the same way

Then I know it’ll be right

Tomorrrow night

Can’t you trust me to see it through?

Can’t you wait till I see you?

When you’re working, you’re uptight

Tomorrow night

Time goes so slow when you’re gone

Days turn to years, it’s seem so long

When I wake up in your bed

I can still hear what you said

Like a bad dream I can’t fight

Tomorrow night

Am I lying next to you?

Am I thinking I need to

Really love you? Oh do it right

Tomorrow night

Tomorrow night

Tomorrow night

Tomorrow night

Tomorrow night



Tomorrow night, Atomic Rooster, uitgebracht 1970 maar pas een radiohit in 1971

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Cash Box magazine – http://www.americanradiohistory.com/hd2/IDX-Business/Music/Archive-Cash-Box-IDX/70s/1971/Cash-Box-1971-03-27-OCR-Page-0034.pdf, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=65500047