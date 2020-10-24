De tijd gaat zo langzaam als je weg bent

In het redactielokaal van Krapuul was een gesprek gaande naar aanleiding van de Hombres.
Niet iets om over uit te weiden, behalve de conclusie dat we tot nu toe de Britse vroege progrockers te kort gedaan hebben, toen prog nog rockte, op het grensvlak van de decennia 60/70. Welnu, een startschot.
Toen het uitkwam begreep ik niets van de tekst. Oud en ervaren zie ik het anders – maar de bandleden waren niet oud. Wel ervaren denk ik zo.
When I wake up in your bed
I can still hear what you said
Like a bad dream I can’t fight
Tomorrow night
Am I lying next to you?
Am I thinking I need to
Really love you? Do it right
Tomorrow night
Time goes so slow when you’re gone
Days turn to years, it seems so long
If you still feel like today
If tomorrow’s the same way
Then I know it’ll be right
Tomorrrow night
Can’t you trust me to see it through?
Can’t you wait till I see you?
When you’re working, you’re uptight
Tomorrow night
Time goes so slow when you’re gone
Days turn to years, it’s seem so long
When I wake up in your bed
I can still hear what you said
Like a bad dream I can’t fight
Tomorrow night
Am I lying next to you?
Am I thinking I need to
Really love you? Oh do it right
Tomorrow night
Tomorrow night
Tomorrow night
Tomorrow night
Tomorrow night
Tomorrow night, Atomic Rooster, uitgebracht 1970 maar pas een radiohit in 1971
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Cash Box magazine – http://www.americanradiohistory.com/hd2/IDX-Business/Music/Archive-Cash-Box-IDX/70s/1971/Cash-Box-1971-03-27-OCR-Page-0034.pdf, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=65500047