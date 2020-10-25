Rockklassieker du jour: That Was Only Yesterday

Een legendarische Brits/Amerikaanse band, met een destijds uiterst originele mix van blues, psychedelica en prog. Van de vijf originele leden leven alleen gitarist Luther Grosvenor en toetsenist/zanger Gary Wright nog. Wright verliet de band in 1970 na de release van het mislukte project Ceremony, een fiasco waarvan de band zich nooit écht wist te herstellen. Wright: “”…We did a project that wasn’t our album. It was with this French electronic music composer named Pierre Henry. We just told the label, you know this is his album, not our album. We’ll play on it just like musicians.’ And then when the album was finished, they said, ‘Oh no no — it’s great. We’re gonna release this as your next album.’ We said, ‘You can’t do that. It doesn’t have anything to do with the direction of Spooky Two and it will ruin our career.’ And that’s exactly what happened”.

In 1972 volgde een reünie, met enkele nieuwe bandleden, maar commercieel wist Spooky Tooth geen potten meer te breken. Gary Wright koos voor een solocarrière, aanvankelijk met veel succes: in 75/76 scoorde hij een megahit met het album The Dreamweaver.

Guess I’ll have to get out of this town

No sense in my waiting around

Only thing left for me here is pain

She’s gone for sure now why pretend

Left last night with a friend

Leaving not a word that would explain

That was only yesterday

But will I ever face tomorrow?

She took away what I’d had

And returned it full of sorrow

That was only yesterday

Will I ever face tomorrow?

She took away what I’d had

And returned it full of sorrow

I think I better find somewhere

A place where I won’t care

I need some time to hide my shame

Was only just one day ago

Found what I’d been searching for

Had left town on a late night train

And that was only yesterday

But will I ever face tomorrow?

She took away what I’d had

And returned it full of sorrow

That was only yesterday

Will I ever face tomorrow?

She took away what I’d had

And returned it full of sorrow

That was only yesterday

Will I ever face tomorrow?

She took away what I’d had

And returned it full of sorrow

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By G00labek – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31110981