Houd je hoofd omhoog

ProgROCK van het grensvlak van jaren zestig en zeventig – eigenlijk waren The Zombies van begin af aan al progROCKers. Misschien vonden ze het zelf ook toen ze na vele jaren weer bij elkaar kwamen.
Hold your head up!, live 2011
And if it’s bad
Don’t let it get you down, you can take it
And if it hurts
Don’t let them see you cry, you can make it
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head high
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head high
And if they stare
Just let them burn their eyes on you moving
And if they shout
Don’t let it change a thing that you’re doing
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head high
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head high
De oorspronkelijke versie van 1972, de naar Zombie Rod Argent vernoemde band Argent
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The Telegraph – The Telegraph, December 1, 1973 – page 11, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=80622872