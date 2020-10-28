Houd je hoofd omhoog

Arnold J. van der Kluft

ProgROCK van het grensvlak van jaren zestig en zeventig – eigenlijk waren The Zombies van begin af aan al progROCKers. Misschien vonden ze het zelf ook toen ze na vele jaren weer bij elkaar kwamen.


Hold your head up!, live 2011

And if it’s bad
Don’t let it get you down, you can take it
And if it hurts
Don’t let them see you cry, you can make it

Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head high
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head high

And if they stare
Just let them burn their eyes on you moving
And if they shout
Don’t let it change a thing that you’re doing

Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head high
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head high

Hold your head up
Hold your head up
Hold your head up
Hold your head up
Hold your head up
Hold your head up
Hold your head up
Hold your head up
Hold your head up
Hold your head up
Hold your head up
Hold your head up

Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up,oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head high
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head high

Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh
Hold your head up, oh


De oorspronkelijke versie van 1972, de naar Zombie Rod Argent vernoemde band Argent

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The Telegraph – The Telegraph, December 1, 1973 – page 11, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=80622872

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben