Houd je hoofd omhoog

ProgROCK van het grensvlak van jaren zestig en zeventig – eigenlijk waren The Zombies van begin af aan al progROCKers. Misschien vonden ze het zelf ook toen ze na vele jaren weer bij elkaar kwamen.



Hold your head up!, live 2011

And if it’s bad

Don’t let it get you down, you can take it

And if it hurts

Don’t let them see you cry, you can make it

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head high

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head high

And if they stare

Just let them burn their eyes on you moving

And if they shout

Don’t let it change a thing that you’re doing

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head high

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head high

Hold your head up

Hold your head up

Hold your head up

Hold your head up

Hold your head up

Hold your head up

Hold your head up

Hold your head up

Hold your head up

Hold your head up

Hold your head up

Hold your head up

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up,oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head high

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head high

And if they stare

Just let them burn their eyes on you moving

And if they shout

Don’t let it change a thing that you’re doing

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh

Hold your head up, oh



De oorspronkelijke versie van 1972, de naar Zombie Rod Argent vernoemde band Argent

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The Telegraph – The Telegraph, December 1, 1973 – page 11, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=80622872