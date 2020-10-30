De slechte kant van de maan

Progressief, dat moest je wezen. De beatbands van vroeger dagen moesten Moeilijk gaan doen, want dat was Progressief.
Cliff Bennett & the Rebelrousers werd Toe Fat en eerlijk gezegd heb ik nu liever de R&B-coverband van weleer. Maar in 1970 vond ik zeker ook dat Progressief zijn een stap vooruit was – de naam zegt het al.
In het kader van de ProgROCK-serie kies ik de single, geschreven door Elton John en Bernie Taupin en blijkbaar door de eerste al op de plaat gezet, wat menigeen ontgaan zal zijn, net als mij, want Elton John moest nog Iemand worden. Dat is zijn leven.
En Toe Fat ging zonder Cliff Bennett verder als Uriah Heep, nog minder interessant wat mij betreft.
This is my life, this is my life, this is my life
This is my life, this is my life, this is my life
This is my life, this is my life, this is my life
(etc.)
It seems as though I’ve lived my life
On the bad side of the moon
To stir your dregs in sickness still
Without the rustic spoon
Common people live with me
Where the light has never shone
And the hermits flock like a hummingbirds
To speak in a foreign tongue
I’m a light world away
From the people who make me stay
Sitting on the bad side of the moon
I’m a light world away
From the people who make me stay
Sitting on the bad side of the moon
This is my life, this is my life, this is my life
This is my life, this is my life, this is my life
There ain’t no need for watchdogs here
To justify our ways
We live our life in manacles
The main cause of our stay
Exiled here from other worlds
My sentence comes too soon
Why should I be made to stay
Sitting on the bad side of the moon
I’m a light world away
From the people who make me stay
Sitting on the bad side of the moon
I’m a light world away
From the people who make me stay
Sitting on the bad side of the moon
This is my life, this is my life, this is my life
This is my life, this is my life, this is my life
This is my life, this is my life, this is my life
(etc.)
Bad side of the moon, 1970