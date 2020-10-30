De slechte kant van de maan

Progressief, dat moest je wezen. De beatbands van vroeger dagen moesten Moeilijk gaan doen, want dat was Progressief.

Cliff Bennett & the Rebelrousers werd Toe Fat en eerlijk gezegd heb ik nu liever de R&B-coverband van weleer. Maar in 1970 vond ik zeker ook dat Progressief zijn een stap vooruit was – de naam zegt het al.

In het kader van de ProgROCK-serie kies ik de single, geschreven door Elton John en Bernie Taupin en blijkbaar door de eerste al op de plaat gezet, wat menigeen ontgaan zal zijn, net als mij, want Elton John moest nog Iemand worden. Dat is zijn leven.

En Toe Fat ging zonder Cliff Bennett verder als Uriah Heep, nog minder interessant wat mij betreft.

This is my life, this is my life, this is my life

This is my life, this is my life, this is my life

This is my life, this is my life, this is my life

(etc.)

It seems as though I’ve lived my life

On the bad side of the moon

To stir your dregs in sickness still

Without the rustic spoon

Common people live with me

Where the light has never shone

And the hermits flock like a hummingbirds

To speak in a foreign tongue

I’m a light world away

From the people who make me stay

Sitting on the bad side of the moon

I’m a light world away

From the people who make me stay

Sitting on the bad side of the moon

This is my life, this is my life, this is my life

This is my life, this is my life, this is my life

There ain’t no need for watchdogs here

To justify our ways

We live our life in manacles

The main cause of our stay

Exiled here from other worlds

My sentence comes too soon

Why should I be made to stay

Sitting on the bad side of the moon

I’m a light world away

From the people who make me stay

Sitting on the bad side of the moon

I’m a light world away

From the people who make me stay

Sitting on the bad side of the moon

This is my life, this is my life, this is my life

This is my life, this is my life, this is my life

This is my life, this is my life, this is my life

(etc.)



Bad side of the moon, 1970