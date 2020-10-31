Perfecte popsong du jour: Video Killed The Radio Star

Op het muzikale drielandenpunt, waar pop, prog en new wave elkaar ontmoeten. Video Killed The Radio Star is een nostalgische ode aan de musici wier carrière verwoest werd omdat ze zich geen raad wisten met nieuwe media als televisie en – later – video. De song werd geïnspireerd door The Sound-Sweep, een kort verhaal van J G Ballard, de muziek van Kraftwerk en Singin’ in the Rain, een film over acteurs uit de tijd van de stomme film die niet in staat waren de overstap te maken naar de geluidsfilm.

[Verse 1: Trevor Horn, Debi Doss & Linda Jardim]

I heard you on the wireless back in ’52

Lying awake, intently tuning in on you

If I was young, it didn’t stop you coming through

Oh-a oh-a

They took the credit for your second symphony

Rewritten by machine on new technology

And now I understand the problems you could see

[Pre-Chorus 1: Trevor Horn, Debi Doss & Linda Jardim]

Oh-a oh-a

I met your children

Oh-a oh-a

What did you tell ‘em?

[Chorus 1: Trevor Horn, Debi Doss & Linda Jardim]

Video killed the radio star

Video killed the radio star

Pictures came and broke your heart

Oh-a-a-a-oh

[Verse 2: Trevor Horn, Debi Doss & Linda Jardim]

And now we meet in an abandoned studio (Oh-a)

We hear the playback and it seems so long ago (Oh-oh-oh-oh-a)

And you remember the jingles used to go

[Pre-Chorus 2: Trevor Horn, Debi Doss & Linda Jardim]

Oh-a oh-a

You were the first one

Oh-a oh-a

You were the last one

[Chorus 2: Trevor Horn, Debi Doss & Linda Jardim]

Video killed the radio star

Video killed the radio star

In my mind and in my car

We can’t rewind, we’ve gone too far

Oh-a-a-a-oh

Oh-a-a-a-oh

[Chorus 3: Trevor Horn, Debi Doss & Linda Jardim]

Video killed the radio star

Video killed the radio star

In my mind and in my car

We can’t rewind, we’ve gone too far

Pictures came and broke your heart

Put the blame on VCR

[Outro: Trevor Horn, Debi Doss & Linda Jardim]

You are a radio star

You are a radio star

(You are) Video killed the radio star (A, a radio star)

(A radio star) Video killed the radio star

(You are) Video killed the radio star (A, a radio star)

(A radio star) Video killed the radio star

(You are) Video killed the radio star (A, a radio star)

(A radio star) Video killed the radio star

(You are) Video killed the radio star (A, a radio star)

(A radio star) Video killed the radio star

(You are) Video killed the radio star (A, a radio star)

(A radio star) Video killed the radio star

(You are) Video killed the radio star (A, a radio star)

(A radio star) Video killed the radio star

(You are) Video killed the radio star

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3981036