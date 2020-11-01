De maan en sterren schijnen niet langer

Is het al ProgROCK, is het vooruitlopen op de psychedelica? Joe Meek maakt van een versie van Singing the blues een merkwaardige productie, waar de band niet in betrokken was.
Well, I never felt more like singin’ the blues
‘Cause I never thought that I’d ever lose
Your love dear, why’d you do me this way?
Well, I never felt more like cryin’ all night
‘cause everythin’s wrong, and nothin’ ain’t right
Without you, you got me singin’ the blues
The moon and stars no longer shine
The dream is gone I thought was mine
There’s nothin’ left for me to do
But cry-why-why-why over you (cry over you)
Well, I never felt more like runnin’ away
But why should I go ‘cause I couldn’t stay
Without you, you got me singin’ the blues
Jason Eddie & the Centremen, een band waar verder overigens niets meer van vernomen is. 1966