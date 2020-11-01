De maan en sterren schijnen niet langer

Is het al ProgROCK, is het vooruitlopen op de psychedelica? Joe Meek maakt van een versie van Singing the blues een merkwaardige productie, waar de band niet in betrokken was.

Well, I never felt more like singin’ the blues

‘Cause I never thought that I’d ever lose

Your love dear, why’d you do me this way?

Well, I never felt more like cryin’ all night

‘cause everythin’s wrong, and nothin’ ain’t right

Without you, you got me singin’ the blues

The moon and stars no longer shine

The dream is gone I thought was mine

There’s nothin’ left for me to do

But cry-why-why-why over you (cry over you)

Well, I never felt more like runnin’ away

But why should I go ‘cause I couldn’t stay

Without you, you got me singin’ the blues

Well, I never felt more like singin’ the blues

‘Cause I never thought that I’d ever lose

Your love dear, why’d you do me this way?

Well, I never felt more like cryin’ all night

‘Cause everythin’s wrong, and nothin’ ain’t right

Without you, you got me singin’ the blues

Oh, the moon and stars no longer shine

The dream is gone I thought was mine

There’s nothin’ left for me to do

But cry-why-why-why over you (cry over you)

Well, I never felt more like runnin’ away

But why should I go ‘cause I couldn’t stay

Without you, you got me singin’ the blues



Jason Eddie & the Centremen, een band waar verder overigens niets meer van vernomen is. 1966