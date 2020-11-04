Wandelend in het park

In het kader van de Britse post-beat bands die progrockers werden maar toch nog ROCKten in plaats van muziek te leveren waarbij je in de kussens verzinkt en “te gek weet je wel” uitbrengt tussen de hijsen door.

Niet dat daar iets mis mee is, ik heb het zelf volop gedaan, maar achteraf zijn de rockers toch interessanter. Wij presenteren u: Colosseum.

De band werd opgericht in 1969, bestaat nog/weer en heeft Chris Farlowe herbergd, zij het niet op de eerste lp en single: deze.

Walking in the park and my feet just can’t keep still

You said you loved me last night and I know you always will

Oh, it’s gonna be alright

I’m gonna wait until

Love you, love you till the end of time

Friends gotta tell us what love is all about

Don’t know, but I think they’re gonna help us out

Oh, it’s gonna be alright

Till we go to church

Love you, love you, yeah I’m gonna love you till the end of time

Friends gotta tell us what love is all about

Don’t know, but I think they’re gonna help us out

Oh, it’s gonna be alright

Till we go to church

I love you; yeah I’m gonna tell you now I’m gonna love you till the end of time

Yeah I’m gonna love you till the end of time

Oh girl I’m gonna love you till the end of time

Yeah I’m gonna love you, love you, love you, love you till the end of time



Walking in the park, 1969

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4582045