Wandelend in het park

In het kader van de Britse post-beat bands die progrockers werden maar toch nog ROCKten in plaats van muziek te leveren waarbij je in de kussens verzinkt en “te gek weet je wel” uitbrengt tussen de hijsen door.
Niet dat daar iets mis mee is, ik heb het zelf volop gedaan, maar achteraf zijn de rockers toch interessanter. Wij presenteren u: Colosseum.
De band werd opgericht in 1969, bestaat nog/weer en heeft Chris Farlowe herbergd, zij het niet op de eerste lp en single: deze.
Walking in the park and my feet just can’t keep still
You said you loved me last night and I know you always will
Oh, it’s gonna be alright
I’m gonna wait until
Love you, love you till the end of time
Friends gotta tell us what love is all about
Don’t know, but I think they’re gonna help us out
Oh, it’s gonna be alright
Till we go to church
Love you, love you, yeah I’m gonna love you till the end of time
Friends gotta tell us what love is all about
Don’t know, but I think they’re gonna help us out
Oh, it’s gonna be alright
Till we go to church
I love you; yeah I’m gonna tell you now I’m gonna love you till the end of time
Yeah I’m gonna love you till the end of time
Oh girl I’m gonna love you till the end of time
Yeah I’m gonna love you, love you, love you, love you till the end of time
Walking in the park, 1969
