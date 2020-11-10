Industriële klassieker du jour: Persuasion/Discipline

Throbbing Gristle op zijn best, live in San Francisco in 1981. Hoe lul je iemand een pornografische fotosessie in? Genesis P.Orridge legt het hier haarfijn uit. De overgang van het verontrustende, maar kalme Persuasion naar het manische Discipline is briljant.
You gotta get some
Persuasion
You gotta get some
Look at me I touch your breast
Look at me I touch your knees
And I persuade you
Like always I persuade you
Like always I persuade you
Persuasion
Look at me I touch your head
I say the word, you go to bed
My sister and my mother, my father, my son
Do everything I want them to with persuasion
One lot of persuasion
Like always persuasion
Now there’s lots of ways to persuade you
I could do it with money, I could look at you
I could show you all that
You might as well do it anyway
You might as well choose to play the game
What difference does it make?
What difference does it make if I take your photograph?
What difference does it make if someone else sees it too?
All your friends do it, I mean no one will know it’s you
Anybody, it could be any body, I mean, these magazines, you know
They only go to middle aged men, so why don’t you do what I suggest?
I persuade you
With words I persuade you
Persuasion
I’ve got a little biscuit tin to keep your panties in
I’ve got a little biscuit tin to keep your panties in
Soiled panties, white panties, school panties, Y-front panties
By the canal, by the canal
And I persuade you
Like always I persuade you
Look at me, look at me
There’s a certain word and a certain touch
A certain way and a way too much
There’s a little bit here and a little bit there
When you’ve done it all it’s too late to care
Like always I persuade you
Look in my eye
Under your covers I touch you
And tell you what to do
Do it because I tell you
Do it because I love you
And I persuade you
Persuasion