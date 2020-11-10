Industriële klassieker du jour: Persuasion/Discipline

Throbbing Gristle op zijn best, live in San Francisco in 1981. Hoe lul je iemand een pornografische fotosessie in? Genesis P.Orridge legt het hier haarfijn uit. De overgang van het verontrustende, maar kalme Persuasion naar het manische Discipline is briljant.

PersuasionYou gotta get somePersuasionYou gotta get some

Look at me I touch your breast

Look at me I touch your knees

And I persuade you

Like always I persuade you

Like always I persuade you

Persuasion

Look at me I touch your head

I say the word, you go to bed

My sister and my mother, my father, my son

Do everything I want them to with persuasion

One lot of persuasion

Like always persuasion

Now there’s lots of ways to persuade you

I could do it with money, I could look at you

I could show you all that

You might as well do it anyway

You might as well choose to play the game