Maak geen woestijn van deze streken

Belofte maakt schuld, al is het niet op de beloofde dag: De yardbirds met een grote hit uit 1966, geëngageerd, psychedelisch, een standaard voor wat nog zou komen.
Shapes of things before my eyes
Just teach me to despise
Will time make men more wise?
Here within my lonely frame
My eyes just hurt my brain
But will it seem the same?
Now the trees are almost green
But will they still be seen?
When time and tide have been
Fall into your passing hands
Please don’t destroy these lands
Don’t make them desert sands
Come tomorrow, will I be older?
Come tomorrow, may be a soldier
Come tomorrow, may I be bolder than today?
Soon I hope that I will find
Thoughts deep within my mind
That won’t disgrace my kind
Shapes of things
