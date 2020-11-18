Liefde is ik, liefde is jij

Als je het vertaalt is het pas echt lullig. Geschreven door Tony Hatch, ik kwam de titel tegen in mijn twee Mysterieuze top-100s van 1966. Artieste niet weergegeven, maar het origineel is van Connie Francis (is die eigenlijk al eens langsgeweest? nu in ieder geval wel).

Come on, baby

Let’s tell all the people

We found a way to hem the blues

Let’s get together

And just start a rumour

That everyone will think is news

[Refrein:] Love is warm, love is fineLove is yours, love is mineLove is free, love is trueLove is me, love is you

Come on, baby

Let’s tell all the people

That love is such a wonderful thing

Let’s get together

And just start a notion

That everybody else can sing

[Refrein]

Come on, baby

Let’s tell all the people

That love will never pass you by

Let’s get together

And just start a habit

That everybody else can try

[Refrein]

Come on, baby

Let’s tell everybody

That love is still the greatest yet

Let’s get together

And just start a gimmick

That nobody else can forget

[Refrein 3x]

Uitgelicht: By ABC Television – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18479244