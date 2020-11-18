Liefde is ik, liefde is jij

Als je het vertaalt is het pas echt lullig. Geschreven door Tony Hatch, ik kwam de titel tegen in mijn twee Mysterieuze top-100s van 1966. Artieste niet weergegeven, maar het origineel is van Connie Francis (is die eigenlijk al eens langsgeweest? nu in ieder geval wel).
Come on, baby
Let’s tell all the people
We found a way to hem the blues
Let’s get together
And just start a rumour
That everyone will think is news
Love is yours, love is mine
Love is free, love is true
Love is me, love is you
Come on, baby
Let’s tell all the people
That love is such a wonderful thing
Let’s get together
And just start a notion
That everybody else can sing
Come on, baby
Let’s tell all the people
That love will never pass you by
Let’s get together
And just start a habit
That everybody else can try
Come on, baby
Let’s tell everybody
That love is still the greatest yet
Let’s get together
And just start a gimmick
That nobody else can forget
Uitgelicht: By ABC Television – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18479244