Een tweede huwelijk is je dood

Geef toe, u dacht: ze zijn het vergeten, de ProgROCK-serie. Haha, gefopt!

Een juweeltje van Audience uit 1971, eerder langsgekomen met een lofzang op een verdovend drankje.

Friends say to take it easy

I won’t and they wonder why

I can’t give up that easy

Lay me down and die

Somewhere, it’s cool and shady

Cool days take the taste away

I met a widow lady

Couldn’t waste the day

That was my Indian summer

That was my Indian summer

She said she lost her husband

I told her I’d lost my wife

Those years together had been

The best of my whole life

Friends say we ought to marry

I smile and I shake my head

A wife will make you happy

Two will make you dead

That was my Indian summer

That was my Indian summer

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh…

She said she lost her husband

I told her I’d lost my wife

Those years together had been

The best of my whole life

Friends say we ought to marry

I smile and I shake my head

A wife will make you happy

Two will make you dead

That was my Indian summer

That was my Indian summer



Inidian Summer

By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26955288