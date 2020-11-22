Een tweede huwelijk is je dood

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Geef toe, u dacht: ze zijn het vergeten, de ProgROCK-serie. Haha, gefopt!
Een juweeltje van Audience uit 1971, eerder langsgekomen met een lofzang op een verdovend drankje.

Friends say to take it easy
I won’t and they wonder why
I can’t give up that easy
Lay me down and die

Somewhere, it’s cool and shady
Cool days take the taste away
I met a widow lady
Couldn’t waste the day

That was my Indian summer
That was my Indian summer

She said she lost her husband
I told her I’d lost my wife
Those years together had been
The best of my whole life

Friends say we ought to marry
I smile and I shake my head
A wife will make you happy
Two will make you dead

That was my Indian summer
That was my Indian summer

Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh…

She said she lost her husband
I told her I’d lost my wife
Those years together had been
The best of my whole life

Friends say we ought to marry
I smile and I shake my head
A wife will make you happy
Two will make you dead

That was my Indian summer
That was my Indian summer


Inidian Summer

