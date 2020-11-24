Nederrockklassieker du jour: Window Of My Eyes

Cuby in de klassieke bezetting, met – uiteraard – Harry Muskee als zanger, Eelco Gelling op gitaar, Herman Brood op piano, Dick Beekman op drums en Jaap van Eik op basgitaar. Je vraagt je af waarom Cuby buiten Nederland nooit een écht grote band is geworden. Dit melancholieke meesterwerkje kan zich moeiteloos meten met het beste wat de Britse bluesboom in de jaren ’60 voortbracht.

Through the window of my eyes

I can see the rainy day

Sittin’ in the chair of my cool room

Looking for a way to be the one who I am

It’s useless to cry for the things I once have known

Thinking it will come back and reach my home

It’s like a distant face

It’s like a shadow on my wall

Something that I can’t touch

A heavenly past that calls

Shelter of my mind hides my love and my tear

I keep on looking for a reason which is not here

Through the window of my eyes

I can see a rainy day

Sittin’ in the chair of my cool room

Looking for a way to be the one who I am

It’s useless to cry for the things I once have known

Thinking it will come back and reach my home

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By NCRV – 68515071-15 pos.png Beeld en Geluidwiki – Gallery: Twien, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9801923