Nederrockklassieker du jour: Window Of My Eyes

Cuby in de klassieke bezetting, met – uiteraard – Harry Muskee als zanger, Eelco Gelling op gitaar, Herman Brood op piano, Dick Beekman op drums en Jaap van Eik op basgitaar. Je vraagt je af waarom Cuby buiten Nederland nooit een écht grote band is geworden. Dit melancholieke meesterwerkje kan zich moeiteloos meten met het beste wat de Britse bluesboom in de jaren ’60 voortbracht.
Through the window of my eyes
I can see the rainy day
Sittin’ in the chair of my cool room
Looking for a way to be the one who I am
It’s useless to cry for the things I once have known
Thinking it will come back and reach my home
It’s like a distant face
It’s like a shadow on my wall
Something that I can’t touch
A heavenly past that calls
Shelter of my mind hides my love and my tear
I keep on looking for a reason which is not here
Through the window of my eyes
I can see a rainy day
Sittin’ in the chair of my cool room
Looking for a way to be the one who I am
It’s useless to cry for the things I once have known
Thinking it will come back and reach my home
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By NCRV – 68515071-15 pos.png Beeld en Geluidwiki – Gallery: Twien, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9801923