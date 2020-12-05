Bluesrockklassieker du jour: A New Day Yesterday

Fantastische live-versie van Jethro Tull’s A New Day Yesterday, door Joe Bonamassa. Het origineel verscheen op Stand Up, het tweede album van Tull. Jethro Tull zou zich later ontwikkelen tot een van de betere (en grootste) progrockbands van de jaren ’70, maar dit is nog pure bluesrock.
My first and last time with you
And we had some fun
Went walking through the trees, yeah
And I kissed you once
Oh, I want to see you soon
But I wonder how
It was a new day yesterday
But it’s an old day now
Spent a long time looking
For a game to play
My luck should be so bad now
To turn out this way
Oh, had to leave today
Just when I thought I’d found you
It was a new day yesterday
But it’s an old day now
Spent a long time looking
For a game to play
My luck should be so bad now
To turn out this way
Oh, had to leave today
Just when I thought I’d found you
It was a new day yesterday
It was a new day yesterday
It was a new day yesterday
But it’s an old day now
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Florian Stangl from Bayern – A cropped version of File:Joe Bonamassa – 2013 World Tour – Meistersingerhalle Nuernberg – 11-03-2013 (8558400184).jpg, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=94219058