Bluesrockklassieker du jour: A New Day Yesterday

Fantastische live-versie van Jethro Tull’s A New Day Yesterday, door Joe Bonamassa. Het origineel verscheen op Stand Up, het tweede album van Tull. Jethro Tull zou zich later ontwikkelen tot een van de betere (en grootste) progrockbands van de jaren ’70, maar dit is nog pure bluesrock.

My first and last time with you

And we had some fun

Went walking through the trees, yeah

And I kissed you once

Oh, I want to see you soon

But I wonder how

It was a new day yesterday

But it’s an old day now

Spent a long time looking

For a game to play

My luck should be so bad now

To turn out this way

Oh, had to leave today

Just when I thought I’d found you

It was a new day yesterday

But it’s an old day now

Spent a long time looking

For a game to play

My luck should be so bad now

To turn out this way

Oh, had to leave today

Just when I thought I’d found you

It was a new day yesterday

It was a new day yesterday

It was a new day yesterday

But it’s an old day now

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Florian Stangl from Bayern – A cropped version of File:Joe Bonamassa – 2013 World Tour – Meistersingerhalle Nuernberg – 11-03-2013 (8558400184).jpg, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=94219058