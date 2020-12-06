Je hoeft niet in het leger te zijn om in de oorlog te vechten

De band Mungo Jerry brak door aan het einde van het beatgroepentijdperk en in feite was hun muziek een terug naar het begin, de skiffle. Op enkele uitzonderingen na stonden ze alleen bij die renaissance. Die uitzonderingen komen nog. In the summertime durven we eigenlijk niet te kiezen vooralsnog, deze single uit 1971 is Geheel Verantwoord.
When your girlfriend asks you ‘round to her house and you meet her folks
And they say that your hair’s too long and you’re not their kind of bloke
They grab you by the collar and they throw you through the door:
You don’t have to be in the army to fight in the war
Well, you’re working very hard to get promotion in your job
But arrive late on morning just because you mist the bus
The foreman say “you’re fired, ‘cause you punctuality spoor”
You don’t have to be in the army to fight in the war
Then you go into a hotel to get put up for the night
And they say that you can’t stay there just because your shirt ain’t white
You’re tired and you’re hungry and you cannot walk no more
You don’t have to be in the army to fight in the war
Ain’t no money, ain’t no woman ain’t no roof above your head
So you lay down in the park and you wish that you were dead
The fuzz says you are trespassing and kicks you in the jaw
You don’t have to be in the army to fight in the war
The fuzz says you are trespassing and kicks you in the jaw
You don’t have to be in the army to fight in the war
You don’t have to be in the army to fight in the war
You don’t have to be in the army to fight in the war…
You don’t have to be in the army to fight in the war
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=32465410