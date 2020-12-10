Er bestaat geen medicijn tegen oud of eenzaam zijn

Uw dienstwillige dienaar volgde een Large Group Awareness Training waarin een van de hoogtepunten was een contract met jezelf afsluiten.

Menigeen werd vernederd met schamper lachen en verscheuren van het geschrevene, en ik had daar nou net helemaal geen zin in.

Thuis in de schaarse tijd waarin je kon slapen en ook nog je huiswerk moest doen pende ik ee ndialetisch betoog over mijzelf uit, waarover ik verder neits zal zeggen, behalve dan dat die benadering achteraf inderdaad bij mij paste. Ik kreeg mijn contract dan ook in een keer, werd op de schouders gehesen en rondgedragen op de tonen van dit nummer. Want dat paste bij mij, vond de trainster. Misschien wel.

Het is waarschijnlijk het meest psychedelische nummer dat tevens als easy listening door het leven gaat.

Round

Like a circle in a spiral

Like a wheel within a wheel

Never ending or beginning

On an ever-spinning reel

Like a snowball down a mountain

Or a carnival balloon

Like a carousel that’s turning

Running rings around the moon

Like a clock whose hands are sweeping

Past the minutes of its face

And the world is like an apple

Whirling silently in space

Like the circles that you find

In the windmills of your mind

Like a tunnel that you follow

To a tunnel of its own

Down a hollow to a cavern

Where the sun has never shone

Like a door that keeps revolving

In a half-forgotten dream

Or the ripples from a pebble

Someone tosses in a stream

Like a clock whose hands are sweeping

Past the minutes of its face

And the world is like an apple

Whirling silently in space

Like the circles that you find

In the windmills of your mind

Keys that jingle in your pocket

Words that jangle in your head

Why did summer go so quickly?

Was it something that you said?

Lovers walk along a shore

And leave their footprints in the sand

Is the sound of distant drumming

Just the fingers of your hand?

Pictures hanging in a hallway

And the fragment of a song

Half-remembered names and faces

But to whom do they belong?

When you knew that it was over

In the autumn of goodbyes

For a moment you could not recall

The colour of his eyes

[Petuka Clark-versie.Meestal:When you knew that it was overyou were suddenly awareThat the autumn leaves were turningto the colour of her hair!]

Like a circle in a spiral

Like a wheel within a wheel

Never ending or beginning

On an ever-spinning reel

As the images unwind

Like the circles that you find

In the windmills of your mind



Noel Harrison. Oorspronkelijk uitgebracht in 1968 maar een hit in 1969 toen het een muziek-Oscar kreeg.

Deze versie is opgekrikt, oorspronkelijk klonk hij alsof hij in een badkamer was opgenomen.



Dusty Springfield in Memphis, 1969. Ze zag zelf niets in het nummer. Het klinkt als een bossanova.

De versie waarop ik werd rondgedragen was van José Feliciano. Die doe ik niet.



Petula Clark, 1969

Dit nummer is net als Randy Newman’s I think it’s going to rain today een verbindende schakel tussen Dusty Springfield en Herman van Veen, die de Nederlandse versie geschreven door Rob Chrispijn als eerste op de plaat heeft gezet (ook 1969). Hans Dorrestijn heb ik het met Martin van Dijk zien/horen uitvoeren en hoewel hij eigenlijk niet kan zingen weet je als publiekslid dat hij het meent.



Cirkels



Maaike Ouboter, die wel kan zingen maar dan weer zo’n poldertweeklank er uitgooit. Aauw. Met het Noordpool Orkest.

