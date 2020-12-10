Er bestaat geen medicijn tegen oud of eenzaam zijn

Uw dienstwillige dienaar volgde een Large Group Awareness Training waarin een van de hoogtepunten was een contract met jezelf afsluiten.
Menigeen werd vernederd met schamper lachen en verscheuren van het geschrevene, en ik had daar nou net helemaal geen zin in.
Thuis in de schaarse tijd waarin je kon slapen en ook nog je huiswerk moest doen pende ik ee ndialetisch betoog over mijzelf uit, waarover ik verder neits zal zeggen, behalve dan dat die benadering achteraf inderdaad bij mij paste. Ik kreeg mijn contract dan ook in een keer, werd op de schouders gehesen en rondgedragen op de tonen van dit nummer. Want dat paste bij mij, vond de trainster. Misschien wel.
Het is waarschijnlijk het meest psychedelische nummer dat tevens als easy listening door het leven gaat.
Round
Like a circle in a spiral
Like a wheel within a wheel
Never ending or beginning
On an ever-spinning reel
Like a snowball down a mountain
Or a carnival balloon
Like a carousel that’s turning
Running rings around the moon
Like a clock whose hands are sweeping
Past the minutes of its face
And the world is like an apple
Whirling silently in space
Like the circles that you find
In the windmills of your mind
Like a tunnel that you follow
To a tunnel of its own
Down a hollow to a cavern
Where the sun has never shone
Like a door that keeps revolving
In a half-forgotten dream
Or the ripples from a pebble
Someone tosses in a stream
Like a clock whose hands are sweeping
Past the minutes of its face
And the world is like an apple
Whirling silently in space
Like the circles that you find
In the windmills of your mind
Keys that jingle in your pocket
Words that jangle in your head
Why did summer go so quickly?
Was it something that you said?
Lovers walk along a shore
And leave their footprints in the sand
Is the sound of distant drumming
Just the fingers of your hand?
Pictures hanging in a hallway
And the fragment of a song
Half-remembered names and faces
But to whom do they belong?
When you knew that it was over
In the autumn of goodbyes
For a moment you could not recall
The colour of his eyes
Meestal:
When you knew that it was over
you were suddenly aware
That the autumn leaves were turning
to the colour of her hair!]
Like a circle in a spiral
Like a wheel within a wheel
Never ending or beginning
On an ever-spinning reel
As the images unwind
Like the circles that you find
In the windmills of your mind
Noel Harrison. Oorspronkelijk uitgebracht in 1968 maar een hit in 1969 toen het een muziek-Oscar kreeg.
Deze versie is opgekrikt, oorspronkelijk klonk hij alsof hij in een badkamer was opgenomen.
Dusty Springfield in Memphis, 1969. Ze zag zelf niets in het nummer. Het klinkt als een bossanova.
De versie waarop ik werd rondgedragen was van José Feliciano. Die doe ik niet.
Petula Clark, 1969
Dit nummer is net als Randy Newman’s I think it’s going to rain today een verbindende schakel tussen Dusty Springfield en Herman van Veen, die de Nederlandse versie geschreven door Rob Chrispijn als eerste op de plaat heeft gezet (ook 1969). Hans Dorrestijn heb ik het met Martin van Dijk zien/horen uitvoeren en hoewel hij eigenlijk niet kan zingen weet je als publiekslid dat hij het meent.
Cirkels
Maaike Ouboter, die wel kan zingen maar dan weer zo’n poldertweeklank er uitgooit. Aauw. Met het Noordpool Orkest.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Atlantic Records – https://www.45cat.com/record/452623, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=80504796