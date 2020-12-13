De slangen die rondwaren in het donker

Er zijn best wat zwarte zangers/-essen die in het country-idioom werken of gewerkt hebben, meestal niet exclusief. Denk aan Ray Charles, Solomon Burke, Esther Phillips, Bobby Hebb, Brook Benton en ga maar door.

Maar Charley Pride heeft zich als zwarte zanger volkomen in het Nashville-repertoire gestort. Het is niet helemaal duidelijk of het Grand Ole Opry-publiek wist dat hij zwart was, toen hij er voor het eerst optrad. Maar dat was in ieder geval na het afschaffen van de apartheid die segregatie wordt genoemd.

Enfin, hij is vandaag overleden aan HET VIRUS.

Oh the snakes crawl at night, that’s what they say

When the sun goes down, then the snakes will play

I watched that car pull right up into my driveway

Saw a shadow slip away from my house

So I hurried straight and looked in her room

And I found out that it was my loving spouse

Oh, the snakes crawl at night, that’s what they say

So I waited in the shadows until morning

And the gun I held was trembling in my hand

No, I did not plan to give them any warning

Cause the devil on my shoulder had command

Oh, the snakes crawl at night, that’s what they say

When the sun goes down, then the snakes will play

Oh the trial in a little while was over

And they sentenced me to die right away

But before I leave this courtroom please, Your Honor

There’s something more that I would like to say

All the snakes crawl at night, that’s what they say

When the sun goes down, then the snakes will play



Snakes crawl out at night, zijn eerste single uit Nashville, 1966



Distant drums, een grote postume hit voor Jim Reeves in de begindagen van “Vietnam” vanuit de VS bekeken. Het nummer is eigenlijk van Roy Orbison, Pride’s versie is uit het jaar van Reeves’ hit, 1966.

Ze kunnen het nu als trio zingen in de Hillbilly-Hemel.

Uitgelicht: By Republic Country Club – IMG_5571, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78411560