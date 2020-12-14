Texaanse klassieker du jour: I Can’t Go Back To Austin Anymore

The trials and tribulations of a rock star. Met een door tranen verstikte stem vertelt Doug Sahm dat hij nooit meer terug kan naar zijn geliefde Austin. Doug ging op tournee, ontmoette in Austin een leuke meid en dook met haar tussen de lakens. Helaas is haar vader het type Texaan dat je zonder pardon tegen de grond slaat als je zijn dochter alleen maar áánkijkt, laat staan met haar het bed in duikt……

Well i was playing a job with the band

And a real pretty girl led me by the hand

And in a flash we were gone

Stayed at a motel til dawn

I knew her old man was bad

He didn’t understand the fun we had

I put that guitar player on the floor

Now I can’t go back to Austin anymore

Cant go back to Austin anymore

I don’t want to wind up punched out

On Texas hardwood floors

That night she held my dreams

She was part of all my schemes

I can’t go back to Austin anymore

Well i think of that girl now and then

I think about the way things might have been

Overnight Texas haunts me in my dreams

That girl was part of all my schemes

Someday if i ever return

But until then my heart will burn

That girl she opened every door

Now i can’t go back to Austin anymore

Cant go back to Austin anymore

I don’t want to wind up punched out

On Texas hardwood floors

That night she held my dreams

She was part of all my schemes

Now i can’t go back to Austin anymore

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Warner Brothers Records – This file was derived from: Doug Sahm Warner Brothers Portrait.jpg:, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47116881