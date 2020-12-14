Texaanse klassieker du jour: I Can’t Go Back To Austin Anymore

The trials and tribulations of a rock star. Met een door tranen verstikte stem vertelt Doug Sahm dat hij nooit meer terug kan naar zijn geliefde Austin. Doug ging op tournee, ontmoette in Austin een leuke meid en dook met haar tussen de lakens. Helaas is haar vader het type Texaan dat je zonder pardon tegen de grond slaat als je zijn dochter alleen maar áánkijkt, laat staan met haar het bed in duikt……
Well i was playing a job with the band
And a real pretty girl led me by the hand
And in a flash we were gone
Stayed at a motel til dawn
I knew her old man was bad
He didn’t understand the fun we had
I put that guitar player on the floor
Now I can’t go back to Austin anymore
Cant go back to Austin anymore
I don’t want to wind up punched out
On Texas hardwood floors
That night she held my dreams
She was part of all my schemes
I can’t go back to Austin anymore
Well i think of that girl now and then
I think about the way things might have been
Overnight Texas haunts me in my dreams
That girl was part of all my schemes
Someday if i ever return
But until then my heart will burn
That girl she opened every door
Now i can’t go back to Austin anymore
Cant go back to Austin anymore
I don’t want to wind up punched out
On Texas hardwood floors
That night she held my dreams
She was part of all my schemes
Now i can’t go back to Austin anymore
