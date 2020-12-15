Texaanse klassieker du jour: Bills, bills, bills

Rekeningen, rekeningen, rekeningen – ain’t nothing going on but the rent.
Ook Texaanse klassieker is Beyoncé en de groep waar zij eerder deel van uitmaakte, Destiny’s Child.
At first we started out real cool
Taking me places I ain’t never been
But now, you’re getting comfortable
Ain’t doing those things you did no more
You’re slowly making me pay for things
Your money should be handling
And now you ask to use my car (Car)
Drive it all day and don’t fill up the tank
And you have the audacity
To even come and step to me
Ask to hold some money from me
Until you get your check next week
You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother
Silly me, why haven’t I found another?
A baller, when times get hard
I need someone to help me out
Instead of a scrub like you
Who don’t know what a man’s about
Now you’ve been maxing out my card (Card)
Gave me bad credit, buyin’ me gifts with my own ends
Haven’t paid the first bill
But instead you’re headin’ to the mall
Goin’ on shopping sprees perpetrating
Telling your friends that you be ballin’
And then you use my cell phone (Phone)
Callin’ whoever that you think’s at home
And then when the bill comes
All of a sudden you be acting dumb
Don’t know where none of these calls come from
When your momma’s number’s here more than once
You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother
Silly me, why haven’t I found another?
A baller, when times get hard
I need someone to help me out
Instead of a scrub like you
Who don’t know what a man’s about
You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother
Oh silly me, why haven’t I found another
You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother
Oh silly me, why haven’t I found another
You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother
Oh silly me, why haven’t I found another
You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother
Oh silly me, why haven’t I found another
Thou shalt confess
Bills, bills, bills, 1999 – toen maakte men nog video’s…
