Texaanse klassieker du jour: Bills, bills, bills

Rekeningen, rekeningen, rekeningen – ain’t nothing going on but the rent.

Ook Texaanse klassieker is Beyoncé en de groep waar zij eerder deel van uitmaakte, Destiny’s Child.

[Beyoncé]

At first we started out real cool

Taking me places I ain’t never been

But now, you’re getting comfortable

Ain’t doing those things you did no more

You’re slowly making me pay for things

Your money should be handling

And now you ask to use my car (Car)

Drive it all day and don’t fill up the tank

And you have the audacity

To even come and step to me

Ask to hold some money from me

Until you get your check next week

[Kelly Rowland]

You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother

Silly me, why haven’t I found another?

A baller, when times get hard

I need someone to help me out

Instead of a scrub like you

Who don’t know what a man’s about

[Refrein]

Can you pay my bills?

Can you pay my telephone bills?

Do you pay my automo’ bills?

If you did then maybe we could chill

I don’t think you do

So, you and me are through

Can you pay my bills?

Can you pay my telephone bills?

Do you pay my automo’ bills?

If you did then maybe we could chill

I don’t think you do

So, you and me are through

[Beyoncé]

Now you’ve been maxing out my card (Card)

Gave me bad credit, buyin’ me gifts with my own ends

Haven’t paid the first bill

But instead you’re headin’ to the mall

Goin’ on shopping sprees perpetrating

Telling your friends that you be ballin’

And then you use my cell phone (Phone)

Callin’ whoever that you think’s at home

And then when the bill comes

All of a sudden you be acting dumb

Don’t know where none of these calls come from

When your momma’s number’s here more than once

[Kelly Rowland]

You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother

Silly me, why haven’t I found another?

A baller, when times get hard

I need someone to help me out

Instead of a scrub like you

Who don’t know what a man’s about

[Refrein]

Can you pay my bills?

Can you pay my telephone bills?

Do you pay my automo’ bills?

If you did then maybe we could chill

I don’t think you do

So, you and me are through

Can you pay my bills?

Can you pay my telephone bills?

Do you pay my automo’ bills?

If you did then maybe we could chill

I don’t think you do

So, you and me are through

You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother

Oh silly me, why haven’t I found another

You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother

Oh silly me, why haven’t I found another

You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother

Oh silly me, why haven’t I found another

You triflin’, good for nothing type of brother

Oh silly me, why haven’t I found another

[Refrein]

Can you pay my bills?

Can you pay my telephone bills?

Do you pay my automo’ bills?

If you did then maybe we could chill

I don’t think you do

So, you and me are through

Can you pay my bills?

Can you pay my telephone bills?

Do you pay my automo’ bills?

If you did then maybe we could chill

I don’t think you do

So, you and me are through

Can you pay my bills?

Can you pay my telephone bills?

Do you pay my automo’ bills?

If you did then maybe we could chill

I don’t think you do

So, you and me are through

Can you pay my bills?

Can you pay my telephone bills?

Do you pay my automo’ bills?

If you did then maybe we could chill

I don’t think you do

So, you and me are through

[Commandment #3: LaTavia]

Thou shalt confess



Bills, bills, bills, 1999 – toen maakte men nog video’s…

