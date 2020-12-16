Gaan voordat het parkeergeld omhooggaat

Is het ProgROCK of toch “alleen maar” rock? Geschreven binnen tien minuten na afloop van een matig ontvangen concert, een formidabele radiohit en altijd een genoegen om opnieuw te horen.

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-woha

There she stood in the street

Smilin’ from her head to her feet;

I said, “Hey, what is this?

Now maybe, baby,

Maybe she’s in need of a kiss.”

I said, “Hey, what’s your name?

Maybe we can see things the same.

“Now don’t you wait, or hesitate.

Let’s move before they raise the parking rate.”

All right now, baby, it’s a-all right now.

All right now, baby, it’s a-all right now.

(Let me tell you now)

I took her home to my place,

Watchin’ every move on her face;

She said, “Look, what’s your game?

Are you tryin’ to put me to shame?”

I said “Slow, don’t go so fast, don’t you think that love can last?”

She said, “Love, Lord above,

Now you’re tryin’ to trick me in love.”

All right now, baby, it’s a-all right now.

All right now, baby, it’s a-all right now



All right now, The Free, 1970

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source (WP:NFCC#4), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47450261