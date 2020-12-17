Texaanse klassieker du jour: It’s A Sin To Be Rich, It’s A Low-Down Shame To Be Poor

Een meditatie over armoede en rijkdom van Samuel John “Lightnin'” Hopkins, de grootste Texaanse bluesman. De rijken mogen dan indachtig het woord van Jezus weinig kans hebben de hemel te bereiken, voor de armen is dat natuurlijk maar een schrale troost. Leuk dat je na je dood beloond wordt voor alle ellende, maar hier en nu wil je eigenlijk ook wel een beetje genieten. De middenweg is volgens Lightnin’ het beste: nóch rijk nóch arm. Dan sla je twee vliegen in één klap: je leidt een aangenaam leven én je bent verzekerd van een plaatsje in de hemel.

Afkomstig van het pas in 1993 uitgebrachte “It’s A Sin To Be Rich”, maar al opgenomen in ’72, naar verluid in een tijdsbestek van een paar uur.

Basgitaar – Clifford Coulter

Drums – Bruce Walters

Gitaar – Jesse Edwin Davis , John Lee Hooker , Mel Brown

Gitaar, Vocals – Lightnin’ Hopkins

You know that it’s a sin to be rich but it’s a low-down shame to be poor

It is a sin to be rich, you know that it’s a low-down shame to be poor

You know a rich man ain’t got a chance to go to heaven and a poor man got a hard way to go

You know I don’t wanna be rich, I just wanna stay between rich and poor

No, I don’t wanna be rich, I just wanna live between rich and poor

Yes, when I die you know I wanna go to heaven, that’s when Po’ Lightnin’ will have a chance to go

Gabriel gonna be the next man to blow that trumpet, I wants to be there when he blow (blow, Gabriel)

Whoa, he gonna be the next man blow that trumpet, I wants to be there when po’ Gabriel blow

Whoa, that’s when the world be off with the people and I can lay there and rest for sure Everybody!

