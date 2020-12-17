Texaanse klassieker du jour: It’s A Sin To Be Rich, It’s A Low-Down Shame To Be Poor

Een meditatie over armoede en rijkdom van Samuel John “Lightnin'” Hopkins, de grootste Texaanse bluesman. De rijken mogen dan indachtig het woord van Jezus weinig kans hebben de hemel te bereiken, voor de armen is dat natuurlijk maar een schrale troost. Leuk dat je na je dood beloond wordt voor alle ellende, maar hier en nu wil je eigenlijk ook wel een beetje genieten. De middenweg is volgens Lightnin’ het beste: nóch rijk nóch arm. Dan sla je twee vliegen in één klap: je leidt een aangenaam leven én je bent verzekerd van een plaatsje in de hemel.
You know that it’s a sin to be rich but it’s a low-down shame to be poor
It is a sin to be rich, you know that it’s a low-down shame to be poor
You know a rich man ain’t got a chance to go to heaven and a poor man got a hard way to go
You know I don’t wanna be rich, I just wanna stay between rich and poor
No, I don’t wanna be rich, I just wanna live between rich and poor
Yes, when I die you know I wanna go to heaven, that’s when Po’ Lightnin’ will have a chance to go
Gabriel gonna be the next man to blow that trumpet, I wants to be there when he blow (blow, Gabriel)
Whoa, he gonna be the next man blow that trumpet, I wants to be there when po’ Gabriel blow
Whoa, that’s when the world be off with the people and I can lay there and rest for sure Everybody!
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By 33stradale – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16209364