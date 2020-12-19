Punkklassieker du jour: The Only Good Fascist Is a Very Dead Fascist

De Canadese anarchopunks vatten het – subtiel als altijd – nog eens samen. De regel “Kill them all and let a Norse God sort ‘em out!” is een verwijzing naar een uitspraak van Arnoldus Amalric, generale abt van de orde der Cisterciënzers en de aanvoerder van de eerste kruistocht tegen de Albigenzen (katharen). Toen hem gevraagd werd hoe er onderscheid moest worden gemaakt tussen oprechte christenen en ketters, zou Amalric gezegd hebben: “Caedite eos. Novit enim Dominus qui sunt Eius.” (Doodt ze, de Heer herkent de Zijnen wel).

Swastikas and Klan-robes

Sexists, racists, homophobes

Aryan-Nations and Hammerskins

You can wear my nuts on your Nazi chins

I love a man in uniform!

Just what exactly are the great historical accomplishments of your race that make you proud to be white? Capitalism? Slavery? Genocide? Sitcoms? This is your fucking white-history, my friend. So why don’t we start making a history worth being proud of and start fighting the real fucking enemy?

This one’s for the master race

My brown-power ass in your white-power face

Kill them all and let a Norse God sort ‘em out!

