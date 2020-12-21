Countryklassieker du jour: Far From Any Road

De titelsong van HBO’s ijzersterke crime drama True Detective. Het eerste seizoen behoort imo tot het beste wat er de afgelopen 10 jaar te zien was op tv. “Her” verwijst naar een cactus die volgens de legende eens in de 10.000 jaar bloeit. Kijk je naar de cactus, dan word je krankzinnig. Desondanks kan vrijwel niemand de verleiding te kijken weerstaan.

[Verse 1: Brett Sparks]

From the dusty mesa

Her looming shadow grows

Hidden in the branches

Of the poison creosote

She twines her spines up slowly

Towards the boiling sun

And when I touched her skin

My fingers ran with blood

[Verse 2: Rennie Sparks]

In the hushing dusk, under a swollen silver moon

I came walking with the wind to watch the cactus bloom

A strange hunger haunted me, the looming shadows danced

I fell down to the thorny brush and felt a trembling hand

[Bridge: Brett Sparks and Rennie Sparks]

When the last light warms the rocks

And the rattlesnakes unfold

Mountain cats will come to drag away your bones

[Verse 3: Brett Sparks and Rennie Sparks]

Then rise with me forever

Across the silent sands

And the stars will be your eyes

And the wind will be my hands

