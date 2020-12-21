Stop de cavalerie!

Eigenlijk net zo min een kerstlied als There won’t be many coming home en net iets minder geboycot door de opiniebakkerij van kerstterroristische radio. Maar niet veel. Ik had Terry Dactyl beloofd voor kerst, hier is hij.
Hey, Mr. Churchill comes over here
To say we’re doing splendidly
But it’s very cold out here in the snow
Marching to and from the enemy
Oh I say it’s tough, I have had enough
Can you stop the cavalry?
I have had to fight, almost every night
Down throughout these centuries
That is when I say, oh yes yet again
Can you stop the cavalry?
Mary Bradley waits at home
In the nuclear fall-out zone
Wish I could be dancing now
In the arms of the girl I love
Dub a dub a dumb dumb
Dub a dub a dumb
Dub a dumb dumb dub a dub
Dub a dub a dumb
Dub a dub a dumb dumb
Dub a dub a dumb
Dub a dumb dumb dub a dub
Dub a dub a dumb
Wish I was at home for Christmas
Bang! That’s another bomb on another town
While the Tsar and Jim have tea
If I get home, live to tell the tale
I’ll run for all presidencies
If I get elected I’ll stop – I will stop the cavalry
Dub a dub a dumb dumb
Dub a dub a dumb
Dub a dumb dumb dub a dub
Dub a dub a dumb
Dub a dub a dumb dumb
Dub a dub a dumb
Dub a dumb dumb dub a dub
Dub a dub a dumb
Wish I was at home for Christmas
Wish I could be dancing now
In the arms of the girl I love
Mary Bradley waits at home
She’s been waiting two years long
Wish I was at home for Christmas
Stop the cavalry, Jona Lewie, 1980
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38015391