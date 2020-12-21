Stop de cavalerie!

Eigenlijk net zo min een kerstlied als There won’t be many coming home en net iets minder geboycot door de opiniebakkerij van kerstterroristische radio. Maar niet veel. Ik had Terry Dactyl beloofd voor kerst, hier is hij.

Hey, Mr. Churchill comes over here

To say we’re doing splendidly

But it’s very cold out here in the snow

Marching to and from the enemy

Oh I say it’s tough, I have had enough

Can you stop the cavalry?

I have had to fight, almost every night

Down throughout these centuries

That is when I say, oh yes yet again

Can you stop the cavalry?

Mary Bradley waits at home

In the nuclear fall-out zone

Wish I could be dancing now

In the arms of the girl I love

Dub a dub a dumb dumb

Dub a dub a dumb

Dub a dumb dumb dub a dub

Dub a dub a dumb

Dub a dub a dumb dumb

Dub a dub a dumb

Dub a dumb dumb dub a dub

Dub a dub a dumb

Wish I was at home for Christmas

Bang! That’s another bomb on another town

While the Tsar and Jim have tea

If I get home, live to tell the tale

I’ll run for all presidencies

If I get elected I’ll stop – I will stop the cavalry

Dub a dub a dumb dumb

Dub a dub a dumb

Dub a dumb dumb dub a dub

Dub a dub a dumb

Dub a dub a dumb dumb

Dub a dub a dumb

Dub a dumb dumb dub a dub

Dub a dub a dumb

Wish I was at home for Christmas

Wish I could be dancing now

In the arms of the girl I love

Mary Bradley waits at home

She’s been waiting two years long

Wish I was at home for Christmas



Stop the cavalry, Jona Lewie, 1980

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38015391