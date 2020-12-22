Dubbele Texaanse klassieker: I fought the law (and the law won)

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Tot mijn verbazing is deze versie van de dubbele Texaanse klassieker nog niet eens langsgeweest. Dit dient goedgemaakt en dat gebeurt bij dezen!

A-breakin’ rocks in the hot sun
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
I needed money ‘cause I had none
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
I left my baby and I feel so bad
I guess my race is run
Well, she’s the best girl I’ve ever had
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
A-robbin’ people with-a six gun
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
I miss my baby and-a good fun
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
I left my baby and I feel so bad
I guess my race is run
Well, she’s the best girl I’ve ever had
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won


I fought the law, Bobby Fuller Four, 1966


Het origineel van de al even Texaanse Crickets, 1960.
Bobby Fuller blijft de beste versie, puristen en punkfans kom maar op!

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben