Dubbele Texaanse klassieker: I fought the law (and the law won)

Tot mijn verbazing is deze versie van de dubbele Texaanse klassieker nog niet eens langsgeweest. Dit dient goedgemaakt en dat gebeurt bij dezen!
A-breakin’ rocks in the hot sun
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
I needed money ‘cause I had none
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
I left my baby and I feel so bad
I guess my race is run
Well, she’s the best girl I’ve ever had
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
A-robbin’ people with-a six gun
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
I miss my baby and-a good fun
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
I left my baby and I feel so bad
I guess my race is run
Well, she’s the best girl I’ve ever had
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law and the law won
I fought the law, Bobby Fuller Four, 1966
Het origineel van de al even Texaanse Crickets, 1960.
Bobby Fuller blijft de beste versie, puristen en punkfans kom maar op!
_ Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33682404