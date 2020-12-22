Dubbele Texaanse klassieker: I fought the law (and the law won)

Tot mijn verbazing is deze versie van de dubbele Texaanse klassieker nog niet eens langsgeweest. Dit dient goedgemaakt en dat gebeurt bij dezen!

A-breakin’ rocks in the hot sun

I fought the law and the law won

I fought the law and the law won

I needed money ‘cause I had none

I fought the law and the law won

I fought the law and the law won

I left my baby and I feel so bad

I guess my race is run

Well, she’s the best girl I’ve ever had

I fought the law and the law won

I fought the law and the law won

A-robbin’ people with-a six gun

I fought the law and the law won

I fought the law and the law won

I miss my baby and-a good fun

I fought the law and the law won

I fought the law and the law won

I left my baby and I feel so bad

I guess my race is run

Well, she’s the best girl I’ve ever had

I fought the law and the law won

I fought the law and the law won



I fought the law, Bobby Fuller Four, 1966



Het origineel van de al even Texaanse Crickets, 1960.

Bobby Fuller blijft de beste versie, puristen en punkfans kom maar op!

