Punkklassieker du jour: My Way

Frank Sinatra’s klassieker, binnenstebuiten gekeerd door Sid Vicious. Het idee was – uiteraard – afkomstig van Malcolm McLaren. Er circuleren verschillende versies van deze song, maar dit is de met afstand beste. De Sex Pistols namen de song op nadat Johnny Rotten de band tijdens een desastreus verlopen Amerikaanse tournee verlaten had (en door McLaren zonder een cent op zak in LA gedumpt werd), mede omdat hij McLaren’s manipulaties spuugzat was. Vicious was een stuk minder snugger dan de voormalige frontman en derhalve heel wat eenvoudiger te manipuleren.

Dat gezegd zijnde: dit is een absolute klassieker. Leonard Cohen beschouwde Vicious’ interpretatie zelfs als de beste versie van de song en verre superieur aan die van Frank Sinatra: “The certainty, the self-congratulation, the daily heroism of Sinatra’s version is completely exploded by this desperate, mad, humorous voice. It takes in everybody; everybody is messed up like that, everybody is the mad hero of his own drama”. De versie van Vicious/de Sex Pistols wijkt tekstueel nogal af van die van Sinatra, maar dat zal niemand verbazen;-). De tekstuele wijzigingen zijn afkomstig van Sid Vicious, niet van McLaren. De regels Or what is a prat, what has he got/When he wears hats and he cannot/Say the things he truly feels zijn naar verluid een verwijzing naar Johnny Rotten. Het fragment is afkomstig uit The Great Rock ’n Roll Swindle.

And now, the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

You cunt, I’m not a queer

I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain

I’ve lived a life that´s full

I’ve traveled each and every highway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way

Regrets, I’ve had a few

But then again, too few to mention

I did, what I had to do

And saw it through with out exemption

I planned each chartered course

Each careful step along the highway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way

There were times, I’m sure you knew

When there was fuck fuck fuck-all else to do

But through it all, when there was doubt

I shot it up or kicked it out

I faced the wall and the world

And did it my way

I’ve laughed and been a snide

I’ve had my fill, my share of losing

And now, the tears subside

I find it all so amusing

To think, I killed a cat

And may I say, not in a gay way

Oh no, oh no not me

I did it my way

For what is a prat, what has he got

When he wears hats and he cannot

Say the things he truly feels

But only the words, of one who kneels

The record shows, I fucked a bloke

And did it my way

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Chicago Art Department c/o: L. Schorr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/14242061@N04/2047451894/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26452698