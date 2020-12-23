Punkklassieker du jour: My Way

Frank Sinatra’s klassieker, binnenstebuiten gekeerd door Sid Vicious. Het idee was – uiteraard – afkomstig van Malcolm McLaren. Er circuleren verschillende versies van deze song, maar dit is de met afstand beste. De Sex Pistols namen de song op nadat Johnny Rotten de band tijdens een desastreus verlopen Amerikaanse tournee verlaten had (en door McLaren zonder een cent op zak in LA gedumpt werd), mede omdat hij McLaren’s manipulaties spuugzat was. Vicious was een stuk minder snugger dan de voormalige frontman en derhalve heel wat eenvoudiger te manipuleren.
Dat gezegd zijnde: dit is een absolute klassieker. Leonard Cohen beschouwde Vicious’ interpretatie zelfs als de beste versie van de song en verre superieur aan die van Frank Sinatra: “The certainty, the self-congratulation, the daily heroism of Sinatra’s version is completely exploded by this desperate, mad, humorous voice. It takes in everybody; everybody is messed up like that, everybody is the mad hero of his own drama”. De versie van Vicious/de Sex Pistols wijkt tekstueel nogal af van die van Sinatra, maar dat zal niemand verbazen;-). De tekstuele wijzigingen zijn afkomstig van Sid Vicious, niet van McLaren. De regels Or what is a prat, what has he got/When he wears hats and he cannot/Say the things he truly feels zijn naar verluid een verwijzing naar Johnny Rotten. Het fragment is afkomstig uit The Great Rock ’n Roll Swindle.
And now, the end is near
And so I face the final curtain
You cunt, I’m not a queer
I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain
I’ve lived a life that´s full
I’ve traveled each and every highway
And more, much more than this
I did it my way
Regrets, I’ve had a few
But then again, too few to mention
I did, what I had to do
And saw it through with out exemption
I planned each chartered course
Each careful step along the highway
And more, much more than this
I did it my way
There were times, I’m sure you knew
When there was fuck fuck fuck-all else to do
But through it all, when there was doubt
I shot it up or kicked it out
I faced the wall and the world
And did it my way
I’ve laughed and been a snide
I’ve had my fill, my share of losing
And now, the tears subside
I find it all so amusing
To think, I killed a cat
And may I say, not in a gay way
Oh no, oh no not me
I did it my way
For what is a prat, what has he got
When he wears hats and he cannot
Say the things he truly feels
But only the words, of one who kneels
The record shows, I fucked a bloke
And did it my way
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Chicago Art Department c/o: L. Schorr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/14242061@N04/2047451894/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26452698