Punkklassieker du jour: I’m Eighteen

De eerste grote hit van Alice Cooper en het fraaiste stukje teenage angst uit de muziekgeschiedenis. Het succes van de song overtuigde Warner Brothers ervan dat er commercieel potentieel school in de band. Als bonus een dronken Alice die de tekst grotendeels improviseert tijdens een optreden bij Beat Club. Rond de 4.00 minuten is Alice de tekst volledig kwijt: “I’m eighteen!…I ain’t twenty-one!…I ain’t twenty-two!…I ain’t twenty-three!…I went to the levee, but the levee was dry!”. Om zichzelf razendsnel te corrigeren: “I ain’t no American Pie!!”.
Verse 1]
Lines form on my face and hands
Lines form from the ups and downs
I’m in the middle without any plans
I’m a boy and I’m a man
[Chorus 1]
I’m eighteen, and I don’t know what I want
Eighteen, I just don’t know what I want
Eighteen, I gotta get away
I gotta get out of this place, I’ll go runnin in outer space, oh yeah
[Verse 2]
I got a baby’s brain and an old man’s heart
Took eighteen years to get this far
Don’t always know what I’m talkin’ about
Feels like I’m livin’ in the middle of doubt
[Chorus 2]
‘Cause I’m eighteen
I get confused everyday
Eighteen, I just don’t know what to say
Eighteen, I gotta get away
[Bridge]
Lines form on my face and my hands
Lines form on the left and right
I’m in the middle, the middle of life
I’m a boy and I’m a man
[Outro]
I’m eighteen and I like it
Yes I like it, oh I like it, love it, like it, love it
Eighteen, Eighteen!
Eighteen, eighteen and I like it
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hunter Desportes – https://www.flickr.com/photos/hdport/3331184890/in/photolist-65hUFT-65nchw-7NHcQa-65ncdf-65ncgL-65ncg9-65ncf1-65ncfy-6jLSbQ-6jGFcX-6jLS9G-6jGFdR-7NHcSx-7NMb4u-6jLS8Y-7NMb5f-8zY5BD-8zY5CT-8zY5Cn-8kKc4w-7NFNJa-8kKkT7-4h1Gfn, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33658893