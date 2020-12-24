Punkklassieker du jour: I’m Eighteen

De eerste grote hit van Alice Cooper en het fraaiste stukje teenage angst uit de muziekgeschiedenis. Het succes van de song overtuigde Warner Brothers ervan dat er commercieel potentieel school in de band. Als bonus een dronken Alice die de tekst grotendeels improviseert tijdens een optreden bij Beat Club. Rond de 4.00 minuten is Alice de tekst volledig kwijt: “I’m eighteen!…I ain’t twenty-one!…I ain’t twenty-two!…I ain’t twenty-three!…I went to the levee, but the levee was dry!”. Om zichzelf razendsnel te corrigeren: “I ain’t no American Pie!!”.

Verse 1]

Lines form on my face and hands

Lines form from the ups and downs

I’m in the middle without any plans

I’m a boy and I’m a man

[Chorus 1]

I’m eighteen, and I don’t know what I want

Eighteen, I just don’t know what I want

Eighteen, I gotta get away

I gotta get out of this place, I’ll go runnin in outer space, oh yeah

[Verse 2]

I got a baby’s brain and an old man’s heart

Took eighteen years to get this far

Don’t always know what I’m talkin’ about

Feels like I’m livin’ in the middle of doubt

[Chorus 2]

‘Cause I’m eighteen

I get confused everyday

Eighteen, I just don’t know what to say

Eighteen, I gotta get away

[Bridge]

Lines form on my face and my hands

Lines form on the left and right

I’m in the middle, the middle of life

I’m a boy and I’m a man

[Outro]

I’m eighteen and I like it

Yes I like it, oh I like it, love it, like it, love it

Eighteen, Eighteen!

Eighteen, eighteen and I like it

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hunter Desportes – https://www.flickr.com/photos/hdport/3331184890/in/photolist-65hUFT-65nchw-7NHcQa-65ncdf-65ncgL-65ncg9-65ncf1-65ncfy-6jLSbQ-6jGFcX-6jLS9G-6jGFdR-7NHcSx-7NMb4u-6jLS8Y-7NMb5f-8zY5BD-8zY5CT-8zY5Cn-8kKc4w-7NFNJa-8kKkT7-4h1Gfn, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33658893