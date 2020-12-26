New Orleans Klassieker Du Jour: Southern Nights

Southern Nights was een grote hit voor Glenn Campbell, maar – zoals bijna altijd – de kopie haalt het niet bij het origineel. Toussaint was geen groot zanger, maar wel een fantastische songschrijver en producer. De uitvoerend artiest Allen Toussaint is altijd wat in de schaduw blijven staan van de componist en producer, maar deze dromerige, nostalgische song behoort tot het beste wat New Orleans in de jaren ’70 heeft voorgebracht.

Southern nights

Have you ever felt a southern night?

Free as a breeze

Not to mention the trees

Whistling tunes that you know and love so.

Southern nights

Just as good even when closed your eyes.

I apologize to anyone who can truly say

That he has found a better way

Southern skies

Have you ever noticed southern skies?

It’s precious beauty lies just beyond the eye.

It goes running through your soul

Like the stories told of old

Old man

He and his dog that walked the old land

Ev’ry flower touched his cold hand.

As he slowly walked by

Weeping willows

Would cry for joy

Joy

Feel so good

Feel so good

It’s frigth’ning.

Wish I could,

Stop this world from fighting.

La da da da da da la da da da da da da da da

Mysteries

Like this and many others in the trees

Blow in the night

In the southern skies.

Southern nights

They feel so good it’s fright’ning . . .

Wish I could stop this world from fighting

La da da da da da la da da da da da

Da da da da da da da da da da da

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Flickr photographer dsb nola / Derek Bridges – Flickr photo, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=44949048