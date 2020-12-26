New Orleans Klassieker Du Jour: Southern Nights

Southern Nights was een grote hit voor Glenn Campbell, maar – zoals bijna altijd – de kopie haalt het niet bij het origineel. Toussaint was geen groot zanger, maar wel een fantastische songschrijver en producer. De uitvoerend artiest Allen Toussaint is altijd wat in de schaduw blijven staan van de componist en producer, maar deze dromerige, nostalgische song behoort tot het beste wat New Orleans in de jaren ’70 heeft voorgebracht.
Southern nights
Have you ever felt a southern night?
Free as a breeze
Not to mention the trees
Whistling tunes that you know and love so.
Southern nights
Just as good even when closed your eyes.
I apologize to anyone who can truly say
That he has found a better way
Southern skies
Have you ever noticed southern skies?
It’s precious beauty lies just beyond the eye.
It goes running through your soul
Like the stories told of old
Old man
He and his dog that walked the old land
Ev’ry flower touched his cold hand.
As he slowly walked by
Weeping willows
Would cry for joy
Joy
Feel so good
Feel so good
It’s frigth’ning.
Wish I could,
Stop this world from fighting.
La da da da da da la da da da da da da da da
Mysteries
Like this and many others in the trees
Blow in the night
In the southern skies.
Southern nights
They feel so good it’s fright’ning . . .
Wish I could stop this world from fighting
La da da da da da la da da da da da
Da da da da da da da da da da da
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Flickr photographer dsb nola / Derek Bridges – Flickr photo, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=44949048