Spirituele klassieker du jour: Lyke-Wake Dirge

Een 14e-eeuws gedicht dat de reis van de ziel naar het Vagevuur beschrijft. Het bijzondere is dat Lyke-Wake Dirge geen enkele moeite doet de dood en de reis ná de dood mooier voor te stellen dan het is: If meat or drink thou ne’er gav’st nane/Every nighte and alle/The fire will burn thee to the bare bane/And Christe receive thy saule. Het gedicht biedt geen hoop of troost: heb je tijdens je leven gezondigd, dan betaal je daar een prijs voor: oog om oog, tand om tand.
Lyke-Wake Dirge werd waarschijnlijk gezongen tijdens de wake voor iemand die net overleden was. ‘Lyke’ is oud-Engels voor ‘corpse’ (vergelijk het Nederlandse ‘lijk’ en het Duitse ‘leich’). De mooiste vertolking die ik ken is van Pentangle. In het oud-Engels, zoals het hoort. Meedogenloos, maar wonderschoon.
This ae nighte, this ae nighte
Every nighte and alle
Fire and fleet and candle-lighte
And Christe receive thy saule
When thou from hence away art past
Every nighte and alle
To Whinny-muir thou com’st at last
And Christe receive thy saule
If ever thou gavest hosen and shoon
Every nighte and alle
Sit thee down and put them on
And Christe receive thy saule
If hosen and shoon thou ne’er gav’st nane
Every nighte and alle
The whinnes sall prick thee to the bare bane
And Christe receive thy saule
From Whinny-muir when thou may’st pass
Every nighte and alle
To Brig o’ Dread thou com’st at last
And Christe receive thy saule
From Brig o’ Dread when thou may’st pass
Every nighte and alle
To Purgatory fire thou com’st at last
And Christe receive thy saule
If ever thou gavest meat or drink
Every nighte and alle
The fire sall never make thee shrink
And Christe receive thy saule
If meat or drink thou ne’er gav’st nane
Every nighte and alle
The fire will burn thee to the bare bane
And Christe receive thy saule
This ae nighte, this ae nighte
Every nighte and alle
Fire and fleet and candle-lighte
And Christe receive thy saule
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=818398