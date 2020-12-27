Spirituele klassieker du jour: Lyke-Wake Dirge

Een 14e-eeuws gedicht dat de reis van de ziel naar het Vagevuur beschrijft. Het bijzondere is dat Lyke-Wake Dirge geen enkele moeite doet de dood en de reis ná de dood mooier voor te stellen dan het is: If meat or drink thou ne’er gav’st nane/Every nighte and alle/The fire will burn thee to the bare bane/And Christe receive thy saule. Het gedicht biedt geen hoop of troost: heb je tijdens je leven gezondigd, dan betaal je daar een prijs voor: oog om oog, tand om tand.

Lyke-Wake Dirge werd waarschijnlijk gezongen tijdens de wake voor iemand die net overleden was. ‘Lyke’ is oud-Engels voor ‘corpse’ (vergelijk het Nederlandse ‘lijk’ en het Duitse ‘leich’). De mooiste vertolking die ik ken is van Pentangle. In het oud-Engels, zoals het hoort. Meedogenloos, maar wonderschoon.

This ae nighte, this ae nighte

Every nighte and alle

Fire and fleet and candle-lighte

And Christe receive thy saule

When thou from hence away art past

Every nighte and alle

To Whinny-muir thou com’st at last

And Christe receive thy saule

If ever thou gavest hosen and shoon

Every nighte and alle

Sit thee down and put them on

And Christe receive thy saule

If hosen and shoon thou ne’er gav’st nane

Every nighte and alle

The whinnes sall prick thee to the bare bane

And Christe receive thy saule

From Whinny-muir when thou may’st pass

Every nighte and alle

To Brig o’ Dread thou com’st at last

And Christe receive thy saule

From Brig o’ Dread when thou may’st pass

Every nighte and alle

To Purgatory fire thou com’st at last

And Christe receive thy saule

If ever thou gavest meat or drink

Every nighte and alle

The fire sall never make thee shrink

And Christe receive thy saule

If meat or drink thou ne’er gav’st nane

Every nighte and alle

The fire will burn thee to the bare bane

And Christe receive thy saule

This ae nighte, this ae nighte

Every nighte and alle

Fire and fleet and candle-lighte

And Christe receive thy saule

