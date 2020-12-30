Nostalgisch vuurwerk: Colours fly and Catherine Wheel

Catherine Wheels zijn een type vuurwerk uit de tijd dat vuurwerk nog bedoeld was om het oog te strelen en niet om je gehoor te schaden. Je bevestigde die dingen aan een paal of iets dergelijks, stak ze aan en dan vlogen de kleuren in het rond:

A “Catherine Wheel” is a flat, spiral firework. When nailed to a tree and lit, the firework spins on its axis, giving off a circular stream of coloured sparks and light. (Well, that’s the theory anyway).

Colours fly and Catherine Wheel van The Simple Minds (afkomstig van New Gold Dream, 1982) is een song over een jaloerse liefde, als een rad van avontuur waar de vonken vanaf spatten. Wat vliegt de tijd hè – maar nog altijd niets aan onweerstaanbaarheid ingeboet, dacht ik zo.

live in Brussel (2006, met enigszins aangepaste tekst):



Alvast een gelukkig 2021!

Belle,

Never turn your back,

Great times attack,

Inexpensive thrills.

And I said Belle,

Of all the friends who care,

Some should be seen,

But never heard.

Colours fly and catherine wheels,

Poor girls cry,

In the beauty of both worlds.

Catch a boy fell falling,

Fall in love fell falling,

Catch a boy fell falling,

Fall in love fell falling,

Catch a boy fell falling,

Out of the sky.

Belle,

When the pulses rise,

Love will tranquilize,

Just before it kills.

And I said Belle,

You turn them on,

With your reflection,

I know so well.

Colours fly and catherine wheels,

Poor girls cry,

In the beauty of both worlds.

Catch a boy fell falling,

Fall in love fell falling,

Catch a boy fell falling,

Fall in love fell falling,

Catch a boy fell falling,

Out of the sky.

Catch a boy fell falling,

Fall in love fell falling,

Catch a boy fell falling,

Fall in love fell falling,

Catch a boy fell falling,

Out of the sky.

Out of the sky.

Colours fly and catherine wheels,

Some girl cry,

Over her boyfriend,

When colours fly and catherine wheels.

So when the colours fly,

And when the catherine wheels…

Uitgelichte afbeelding: (CC) “#OldSchool – Brock’s Fireworks Catherine Wheel” by EpicFireworks