Spirituele klassieker du jour: Miserere Mei, Deus

Gregorio Allegri componeerde Miserere Mei in de jaren ’30 van de 17e eeuw. Paus Urbanus VIII was zó onder de indruk van het werk dat hij uitvoeringen buiten de Sixtijnse Kapel en het uitgeven van de partituur verbood. Helaas voor de Kerk hield niemand rekening met het genie Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. In 1740 woonde de toen 14 jaar oude Mozart Miserere Mei, Deus bij tijdens een uitvoering in de Sixtijnse Kapel. Na afloop zette hij het werk uit het geheugen in één keer op papier. Een jaar later gaf Mozart de partituur aan de Londense muziekhistoricus Charles Burney, die het uiteraard dankbaar publiceerde. Het Vaticaan koos eieren voor haar geld en hief de ban op.

Miserere mei, Deus: secundum magnam misericordiam tuam.

Et secundum multitudinem miserationum tuarum, dele iniquitatem meam.

Amplius lava me ab iniquitate mea: et a peccato meo munda me.

Quoniam iniquitatem meam ego cognosco: et peccatum meum contra me est semper.

Tibi soli peccavi, et malum coram te feci: ut justificeris in sermonibus tuis, et vincas cum judicaris.

Ecce enim in iniquitatibus conceptus sum: et in peccatis concepit me mater mea.

Ecce enim veritatem dilexisti: incerta et occulta sapientiae tuae manifestasti mihi.

Asperges me hysopo, et mundabor: lavabis me, et super nivem dealbabor.

Auditui meo dabis gaudium et laetitiam: et exsultabunt ossa humiliata.

Averte faciem tuam a peccatis meis: et omnes iniquitates meas dele.

Cor mundum crea in me, Deus: et spiritum rectum innova in visceribus meis.

Ne proiicias me a facie tua: et spiritum sanctum tuum ne auferas a me.

Redde mihi laetitiam salutaris tui: et spiritu principali confirma me.

Docebo iniquos vias tuas: et impii ad te convertentur..ibera me de sanguinibus, Deus, Deus salutis meae: et exsultabit lingua mea justitiam tuam.

Domine, labia mea aperies: et os meum annuntiabit laudem tuam.

Quoniam si voluisses sacrificium, dedissem utique: holocaustis non delectaberis.

Sacrificium Deo spiritus contribulatus: cor contritum, et humiliatum, Deus, non despicies.

Benigne fac, Domine, in bona voluntate tua Sion: ut aedificentur muri Ierusalem.

Tunc acceptabis sacrificium justitiae, oblationes, et holocausta: tunc imponent super altare tuum vitulos.

Engelse vertaling:

Have mercy on me, O God, according to Thy great mercy.

According unto the multitude of Thy tender mercies remove my transgressions.

Wash me thoroughly from my iniquities, and cleanse me from my sin.

I knowingly confess my transgressions: and my sin is ever before me.

Against Thee only have I sinned, and done evil before Thee: that they may be justified in Thy sayings, and might they overcome when I am judged.

But behold, I was formed in iniquity: and in sin did my mother conceive me.

Behold, Thou desirest truth in my innermost being: and shalt make me to understand wisdom secretly.

Thou shalt sprinkle me with hyssop, and I shall be clean: wash me, make me whiter than snow.

Open my ears and make me hear of joy and gladness: and my bones that have been humbled shall rejoice.

Turn away Thy face from my sins: and remember not all my misdeeds.

Create in me a clean heart, O God: and make anew a righteous spirit within my body.

Do not cast me away from Thy presence: and take not Thy holy spirit from me.

Restore unto me the joy of your salvation, and uphold me with a willing spirit.

I will teach those that are unjust Thy ways: and sinners shall be converted unto Thee.

Deliver me from blood, O God, the God of my salvation: and my tongue shall sing of Thy righteousness.

O Lord, open my lips: and my mouth shall spring forth Thy praise.

For Thou desirest no sacrifice, where others would: with burnt offerings Thou wilt not be delighted.

Sacrifices of God are broken spirits: dejected and contrite hearts, O God, Thou wilt not despise.

Deal favorably, O Lord, in Thy good pleasure unto Zion: build Thou the walls of Jerusalem.

Then shalt Thou be pleased with the sacrifices of righteousness, with small and large burnt offerings: then shall they lay calves upon your altar.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Antoine Taveneaux – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6029837