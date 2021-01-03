Geoff Stephens gaf opdrachten van de dokter door

Sunny, van het duo Sue & Sunny en de vroege editie van de Brotherhood of Man, solo met een knallende blue eyed soulplaat. De BBC vond het maar niets, zo zijn ze daar, te erotische ondertonen en dat van een vrouw. Al was het geschreven door Roger Cook, Roger Greenaway en Geoff Stephens. De clubscene en de zeezenders van het ogenblik wisten er toch een hit van te maken.
Mannenstem:
Hello?
Zeer hoge vrouwenstem:
Hi, honey, it’s me
I went to see the doctor today
‘Cause ever since you’ve been gone….
I’ve had a pain deep down inside
He said there’s nothing really wrong with me
I’m just missing my man
So, honey, please come on home as soon as you can
Gezongen:
Doctor’s orders say there’s only one thing for me
Nothing he can do ‘cause only you can cure me
Says in my condition love’s the best physician
He prescribed a potion full of warm emotion
Every day
A loving spoonful to be taken
It’s the only way
To stop this empty heart of mine from breaking
Won’t get better till you’re back again he told me
Doctor’s orders need your loving arms to hold me
Darling now I know there ain’t no doubt about it
I’m so hooked on your love I can’t live without it
You’re away
But please don’t treat me like a stranger
Doctor’s orders say
One kiss from you and I’ll be out of danger
Intermezzo: de zeer hoge vrouwenstem weer:
Please say you understand how I feel, honey
I know you’ve got a lot of things on your mind
Oh, but I’m missing you so bad
Please, oh, please come on home
Gezongen:
Doctor’s orders say there’s only one thing for me
Nothing he can do ‘cause only you can cure me
Says in my condition love’s the best physician
He prescribed a potion full of warm emotion
Won’t get better till you’re back again he told me
Doctor’s orders need your loving arms to hold me…
Doctor’s orders, 1974
De keuze was ruim, de aanleiding is het overlijden van Geoff Stephens 24 december jongstleden. Dit is een van zijn latere bijdragen.
De BBC kan ook de pest aan hem gehad hebben vanwege zijn We love the pirates van de Roaring Sixties, 1966. Die een andere keer misschien.
