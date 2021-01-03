Geoff Stephens gaf opdrachten van de dokter door

Sunny, van het duo Sue & Sunny en de vroege editie van de Brotherhood of Man, solo met een knallende blue eyed soulplaat. De BBC vond het maar niets, zo zijn ze daar, te erotische ondertonen en dat van een vrouw. Al was het geschreven door Roger Cook, Roger Greenaway en Geoff Stephens. De clubscene en de zeezenders van het ogenblik wisten er toch een hit van te maken.

Mannenstem:

Hello?

Zeer hoge vrouwenstem:

Hi, honey, it’s me

I went to see the doctor today

‘Cause ever since you’ve been gone….

I’ve had a pain deep down inside

He said there’s nothing really wrong with me

I’m just missing my man

So, honey, please come on home as soon as you can

Gezongen:

Doctor’s orders say there’s only one thing for me

Nothing he can do ‘cause only you can cure me

Says in my condition love’s the best physician

He prescribed a potion full of warm emotion

Every day

A loving spoonful to be taken

It’s the only way

To stop this empty heart of mine from breaking

Won’t get better till you’re back again he told me

Doctor’s orders need your loving arms to hold me

Darling now I know there ain’t no doubt about it

I’m so hooked on your love I can’t live without it

You’re away

But please don’t treat me like a stranger

Doctor’s orders say

One kiss from you and I’ll be out of danger

Intermezzo: de zeer hoge vrouwenstem weer:

Please say you understand how I feel, honey

I know you’ve got a lot of things on your mind

Oh, but I’m missing you so bad

Please, oh, please come on home

Gezongen:

Doctor’s orders say there’s only one thing for me

Nothing he can do ‘cause only you can cure me

Says in my condition love’s the best physician

He prescribed a potion full of warm emotion

Won’t get better till you’re back again he told me

Doctor’s orders need your loving arms to hold me…



Doctor’s orders, 1974

De keuze was ruim, de aanleiding is het overlijden van Geoff Stephens 24 december jongstleden. Dit is een van zijn latere bijdragen.

De BBC kan ook de pest aan hem gehad hebben vanwege zijn We love the pirates van de Roaring Sixties, 1966. Die een andere keer misschien.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source (WP:NFCC#4), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43026161