Melodramatische klassieker du jour: Johnny Remember Me

Een klassiek stukje melodrama van John Leyton. Dat klassieke is vooral te danken aan producer Joe Meek die de song voorzag van een griezelig, hoogst effectief echo-effect. Meek zou later met het al even briljante Telstar nóg een grote hit scoren. De BBC deed de song in de ban want tieners mochten van de Beeb niet geconfronteerd worden met enge zaken als de dood (geen grap).

When the mist’s a-rising and the rain is falling

And the wind is blowing cold across the moor

I hear the voice of my darlin’

The girl I loved and lost a year ago

(Johnny remember me)

Well it’s hard to believe I know

But I hear her singing in the sighing of the wind

Blowin’ in the tree tops way above me

(Johnny remember me)

Yes I’ll always remember

Till the day I die

I’ll hear her cry

Johnny remember me

Well some day I guess

I’ll find myself another little girl

To take the place of my true love

But as long as I live I know

I’ll hear her singing in the sighing of the wind

Blowin’ in the tree tops way above me

(Johnny remember me)

Yes I’ll always remember

Till the day I die

I’ll hear her cry

Johnny remember me

(Johnny remember me)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Joe Meek – By Source (WP:NFCC#4), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49731958