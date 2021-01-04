De grote stralende groene pretmachine. Gerry Marsden RIP

Gerry and the Pacemakers kwamen uit Liverpool, en hoe. Na deze laatste single gingen ze het pierencircuit in, ik heb ze in de jaren tachtig ergens aangekondigd gezien en voor de eer bedankt. Maar wat is dit leuk, psychedelisch en maatschappijkritisch en dus daverend geflopt. Geschreven door Paul Simon. Ontdek ik pas dankzij www.
Do people have a tendency to dump on you?
Does your group have more cavities than theirs?
Do all the hippies seem to get the jump on you?
Do you sleep alone when other sleep in pairs?
Well there’s no need to complain
We’ll eliminate your pain
We can neutralize your brain
You’ll feel just fine
Now
Buy a big bright green pleasure machine!
Do figures of authority just shoot you down?
Is life within the business world a drag?
Did your boss just mention that you’d better shop around
To find yourself a more productive bag?
Are you worried and distressed?
Can’t seem to get no rest?
Put our product to the test
You’ll feel just fine
Now
Buy a big bright green pleasure machine!
You better hurry up and order one
Our limited supply is very nearly gone
Do you nervously await the blows of cruel fate?
Do your checks bounce higher than a rubber ball?
Are you worried ‘cause your girlfriend’s just a little late?
Are you looking for a way to chuck it all?
We can end your daily strife
At a reasonable price
You’ve seen it advertised in Life
You’ll feel just fine
Now
Buy a big bright green pleasure machine
The big bright green pleasure machine, 1966
Gerry Marsden is de volgende op de Nieuwe Dodenlijst, gisteren 3 januari, en in verband met zijn naam wordt steeds You’ll never walk alone genoemd. Nu is dat onder andere het lied van FC Liverpool geworden omdat het de derde achtereenvolgende nr. 1 van de band uit de stad was, waarmee ze de Beatles voor waren. Merseybeat kon je het alweer niet meer noemen. Beeldschoon, dat wel. Die andere nummers 1 komen nog wel.
I stand out of sight
And watch as the light from the sun
Shines through her hair
From yonder she came
I don’t know her name
Still I love that girl on a swing
Girl on a swing, swing high
Girl on a swing, swing low
Take all the hate from the world that we’re in
Girl on a swing, swing high
Girl on a swing, swing low
And you can cast all your troubles to the wind
She comes with the light
Then goes with the night
My heart just yearns
But then comes the dawn
And she returns
Girl on a swing, swing high
Girl on a swing, swing low
Take all the hate from the world that we’re in
Girl on a swing, swing high
Girl on a swing, swing low
And you can cast all your troubles to the wind
Girl on a swing, 1966
Dit weemoedige lied was naar ik tot zojuist dacht de laatste single van Gerry & the Pacemakers, het was eigenlijk al afgelopen met de Merseybeat en geen groep die dat meer onderstreepte dan de band die het begonnen was. Ja spijt mij, Beatlesfans, het is niet anders.
Spoedig meer, om dit niet te druk te maken.
Rust in vrede, Gerry.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer: Paul Schumach, Metropolitan Photo Service, New York City. – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17719326