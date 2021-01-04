De grote stralende groene pretmachine. Gerry Marsden RIP

Gerry and the Pacemakers kwamen uit Liverpool, en hoe. Na deze laatste single gingen ze het pierencircuit in, ik heb ze in de jaren tachtig ergens aangekondigd gezien en voor de eer bedankt. Maar wat is dit leuk, psychedelisch en maatschappijkritisch en dus daverend geflopt. Geschreven door Paul Simon. Ontdek ik pas dankzij www.

Do people have a tendency to dump on you?

Does your group have more cavities than theirs?

Do all the hippies seem to get the jump on you?

Do you sleep alone when other sleep in pairs?

Well there’s no need to complain

We’ll eliminate your pain

We can neutralize your brain

You’ll feel just fine

Now

Buy a big bright green pleasure machine!

Do figures of authority just shoot you down?

Is life within the business world a drag?

Did your boss just mention that you’d better shop around

To find yourself a more productive bag?

Are you worried and distressed?

Can’t seem to get no rest?

Put our product to the test

You’ll feel just fine

Now

Buy a big bright green pleasure machine!

You better hurry up and order one

Our limited supply is very nearly gone

Do you nervously await the blows of cruel fate?

Do your checks bounce higher than a rubber ball?

Are you worried ‘cause your girlfriend’s just a little late?

Are you looking for a way to chuck it all?

We can end your daily strife

At a reasonable price

You’ve seen it advertised in Life

You’ll feel just fine

Now

Buy a big bright green pleasure machine



The big bright green pleasure machine, 1966

Gerry Marsden is de volgende op de Nieuwe Dodenlijst, gisteren 3 januari, en in verband met zijn naam wordt steeds You’ll never walk alone genoemd. Nu is dat onder andere het lied van FC Liverpool geworden omdat het de derde achtereenvolgende nr. 1 van de band uit de stad was, waarmee ze de Beatles voor waren. Merseybeat kon je het alweer niet meer noemen. Beeldschoon, dat wel. Die andere nummers 1 komen nog wel.

I stand out of sight

And watch as the light from the sun

Shines through her hair

From yonder she came

I don’t know her name

Still I love that girl on a swing

Girl on a swing, swing high

Girl on a swing, swing low

Take all the hate from the world that we’re in

Girl on a swing, swing high

Girl on a swing, swing low

And you can cast all your troubles to the wind

She comes with the light

Then goes with the night

My heart just yearns

But then comes the dawn

And she returns

Girl on a swing, swing high

Girl on a swing, swing low

Take all the hate from the world that we’re in

Girl on a swing, swing high

Girl on a swing, swing low

And you can cast all your troubles to the wind



Girl on a swing, 1966

Dit weemoedige lied was naar ik tot zojuist dacht de laatste single van Gerry & the Pacemakers, het was eigenlijk al afgelopen met de Merseybeat en geen groep die dat meer onderstreepte dan de band die het begonnen was. Ja spijt mij, Beatlesfans, het is niet anders.

Spoedig meer, om dit niet te druk te maken.

Rust in vrede, Gerry.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer: Paul Schumach, Metropolitan Photo Service, New York City. – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17719326