Tienerklassieker du jour: Night Moves

Night Moves was in 1977 een grote hit voor Bob Seger en werd door Rolling Stone zelfs uitgeroepen tot ‘single van het jaar’. Even leek het dat Seger een serieuze concurrent zou worden voor Bruce Springsteen, maar zover is het niet écht gekomen. Althans niet artistiek, want qua plaatverkoop heeft Seger weinig te klagen.

De song is autobiografisch en moet volgens Seger vooral gezien worden als een nostalgische blik op zijn eigen tienertijd. De romance waar hij naar verwijst speelde zich af vlak nadat Seger de middelbare school verlaten had: “That romance actually took place after high school, and it actually was about a real person. Her boyfriend was in the service, and when he came back she married him. My first broken heart”.

I was a little too tall

Could’ve used a few pounds

Tight pants points hardly renown

She was a black haired beauty with big dark eyes

And points all her own, sitting way up high

[Chorus]

Way up firm and high

Out past the cornfields where the woods got heavy

Out in the back seat of my ’60 Chevy

Workin’ on mysteries without any clues

Workin’ on our night moves

Trying’ to make some front page drive-in news

Workin’ on our night moves in the summertime

In the sweet summertime

We weren’t in love oh no far from it

We weren’t searchin’ for some pie in the sky summit

We were just young and restless and bored

Living by the sword

And we’d steal away every chance we could

To the backroom, the alley, the trusty woods

I used her she used me

But neither one cared

We were getting our share

Workin’ on our night moves

Trying to lose the awkward teenage blues

Workin’ on our night moves

And it was summertime

Mhm, sweet summer time, summer time

[Bridge]

And oh the wonder

Felt the lightning

And we waited on the thunder

Waited on the thunder

I woke last night to the sound of thunder

How far off I sat and wondered

Started humming a song from 1962

Ain’t it funny how the night moves

When you just don’t seem to have as much to lose

Strange how the night moves

With autumn closing in

[coda]

Night Moves

Night moves (night moves)

Night moves (night moves)

Yeah, Remember, night moves

Sure do remember those night moves (night moves)

Ain’t it funny how you remember (night moves)

Funny how you remember the night moves

I remember, I remember, I remember, I remember night whoa, whoa

It’s works, Working and practicing

Oh, on the night moves

Working and practicing….

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By American Talent International (management) – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21032957