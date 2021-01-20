Punkklassieker du jour: Your Phone’s Off The Hook, But You’re Not

X is een legendarisch punkgezelschap uit Los Angeles. De band is hier in al die jaren nog nooit voorbijgekomen, en daar moet de muziekredactie zich eigenlijk wel een beetje voor schamen. Politiek was en is X aanmerkelijk minder expliciet dan generatiegenoten als de Dead Kennedys en Black Flag, de teksten zijn over het algemeen meer ‘persoonlijk’ dan ‘politiek’. Your Phone’s Off The Hook is een haatbetuiging aan New York, volgens tekstschrijver en zangeres Exene Cervenka een stad vol asociaal tuig.

Someone clean to chew on

A wife that no one likes

I called and they said all of New York

Was a tow-away zone

We paid sixty dollars on 12th Street today

And now all our money’s gone

[Chorus]

You don’t have to answer me

You don’t have to call me back

Your phone’s off the hook

But you’re not

[Verse 2]

You hate my older sister

And you burglarize her home

Your dirty invitation waits

Run over on my street

I don’t care who you don’t like

You don’t have to answer me

[Chorus]

You don’t have to answer me

You don’t have to call me back

Your phone’s off the hook

But you’re not

[Verse 3]

Someone clean to chew on

A wife that no one likes

I called and they said all of New York

Was a tow-away zone

We paid sixty dollars on 12th Street today

And now all our money’s gone

[Chorus]

You don’t have to answer me

You don’t have to call me back

Your phone’s off the hook

But you’re not

[Outro]

But you’re not

But you’re not

But you’re not

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By UCLA Library Special Collections – https://www.flickr.com/photos/127608843@N08/15596767152/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=84768139