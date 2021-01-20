Punkklassieker du jour: Your Phone’s Off The Hook, But You’re Not

X is een legendarisch punkgezelschap uit Los Angeles. De band is hier in al die jaren nog nooit voorbijgekomen, en daar moet de muziekredactie zich eigenlijk wel een beetje voor schamen. Politiek was en is X aanmerkelijk minder expliciet dan generatiegenoten als de Dead Kennedys en Black Flag, de teksten zijn over het algemeen meer ‘persoonlijk’ dan ‘politiek’. Your Phone’s Off The Hook is een haatbetuiging aan New York, volgens tekstschrijver en zangeres Exene Cervenka een stad vol asociaal tuig.
Someone clean to chew on
A wife that no one likes
I called and they said all of New York
Was a tow-away zone
We paid sixty dollars on 12th Street today
And now all our money’s gone
[Chorus]
You don’t have to answer me
You don’t have to call me back
Your phone’s off the hook
But you’re not
[Verse 2]
You hate my older sister
And you burglarize her home
Your dirty invitation waits
Run over on my street
I don’t care who you don’t like
You don’t have to answer me
[Chorus]
You don’t have to answer me
You don’t have to call me back
Your phone’s off the hook
But you’re not
[Verse 3]
Someone clean to chew on
A wife that no one likes
I called and they said all of New York
Was a tow-away zone
We paid sixty dollars on 12th Street today
And now all our money’s gone
[Chorus]
You don’t have to answer me
You don’t have to call me back
Your phone’s off the hook
But you’re not
[Outro]
But you’re not
But you’re not
But you’re not
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By UCLA Library Special Collections – https://www.flickr.com/photos/127608843@N08/15596767152/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=84768139