Hongerig voor het kantoor van de bijstand

Het is toch wel prettig weer onbeschaamd muziek uit de VS te presenteren.

Jennifer Lopez bevestigde bij de inauguratie van Biden een nieuwe traditie: This land is your land als een van de inauguratieliederen, een lied dat Woody Guthrie geschreven heeft als reactie op Irving Berlin’s God bless America.

Misschien is het repressieve tolerantie. Misschien? Nee, zeker. Maar het geeft wel een gevoel van bevrijding na de vier jaar surreëel presidentschap.

This land is your land, this land is my land

From California to the New York Island

From the Redwood Forest to the Gulf Stream waters

This land was made for you and me.

As I was walking that ribbon of highway

I saw above me that endless skyway

I saw below me that golden valley

This land was made for you and me.

I roamed and I rambled and I followed my footsteps

To the sparkling sands of her diamond deserts

While all around me a voice was sounding

This land was made for you and me.

There was a big high wall there that tried to stop me;

Sign was painted, it said private property;

But on the back side it didn’t say nothing;

This land was made for you and me.

Nobody living can ever stop me,

As I go walking that freedom highway;

Nobody living can ever make me turn back

This land was made for you and me.

When the sun came shining, and I was strolling

And the wheat fields waving and the dust clouds rolling

A voice was chanting, As the fog was lifting,

This land was made for you and me.

In the squares of the city, In the shadow of a steeple;

By the Relief Office, I’d seen my people.

As they stood there hungry, I stood there asking,

Is this land made for you and me?