Seksklassieker du jour: Pull Up To The Bumper

De derde single van Jones’ klassieke album Nightclubbing uit 1981. De song is inmiddels diverse keren geremixt, maar de eerste versie blijft toch de leukste. Regels als “Grease it / Spray it / Let me lubricate it” en “I’ve got to blow your horn” lieten weinig twijfel bestaan over het onderwerp van de song. Heel voorspelbaar leidde dat tot een boycot in de VS, het land dat het voor elkaar krijgt én het meest preutse land van de Westerse wereld én het centrum van de wereldwijde porno-industrie te zijn.
[Verse 1]
I’m waiting to get down
You want to ditch your big machine
Somewhere in this town
Now in the parking lot garage, I found the proper place
Just follow all the written rules, you’ll fit into the space[Chorus]
Pull up to my bumper baby
In your long black limousine
Pull up to my bumper baby
And drive it in between[Post-Chorus]
Pull up to it
Don’t drive through it
Back it up twice
Now that fits nice
[Verse 2]
Operate around the clock
So why don’t you come in?
Lots of space for everyone
One for you my friend
My lines are short, I’ll fix you up
So won’t you please come on
Shiny sleek machine you wheel
I’ve got to blow your horn
Pull up to my bumper baby
In your long black limousine
Pull up to my bumper baby
And drive it in between[Bridge]
Pull up to it, don’t drive through it
Back it, up twice, now that fits nice
Grease it, spray it
Let me lubricate it[Outro]
Pull up to my bumper baby
Pull up
Pull up to my bumper baby
Pull up
Pull up to my bumper baby
Pull up
Pull up to my bumper baby
Pull up
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Stuart Sevastos – Grace Jones @ Fremantle Park (17/4/2011), CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23471684