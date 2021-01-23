Seksklassieker du jour: Pull Up To The Bumper

De derde single van Jones’ klassieke album Nightclubbing uit 1981. De song is inmiddels diverse keren geremixt, maar de eerste versie blijft toch de leukste. Regels als “Grease it / Spray it / Let me lubricate it” en “I’ve got to blow your horn” lieten weinig twijfel bestaan over het onderwerp van de song. Heel voorspelbaar leidde dat tot een boycot in de VS, het land dat het voor elkaar krijgt én het meest preutse land van de Westerse wereld én het centrum van de wereldwijde porno-industrie te zijn.

[Verse 1]

Now in the parking lot garage, I found the proper place



Just follow all the written rules, you’ll fit into the space

Pull up to my bumper baby

In your long black limousine

Pull up to my bumper baby

And drive it in between

Driving down those city streetsI’m waiting to get downYou want to ditch your big machineSomewhere in this town[Chorus][Post-Chorus]Pull up to itDon’t drive through itBack it up twiceNow that fits nice

[Verse 2]

Operate around the clock

So why don’t you come in?

Lots of space for everyone

One for you my friend

My lines are short, I’ll fix you up

So won’t you please come on

Shiny sleek machine you wheel

I’ve got to blow your horn