Als mijn meisje glimlacht

The Drifters, tegelijkertijd de meest geslaagde zwarte vocale groep in de VS en de minst stabiele: het was meer een merknaam dan een groep. Nog voor Motown brachten zij een sound van zware orkestbegeleiding en sterke composities, uit de Brill Building. Deze bijvoorbeeld, van het duo/echtpaar Goffin-King, waarnaar Hal David dan weer goed geluisterd heeft.

When my little girl is smiling, 1962

Ev’ry time my baby and I have a quarrel,

I swear I won’t give in.

Then my baby starts to smile at me,

And I know, I know I just can’t win.

When my little girl is smiling

There’s nothing more I can say.

I see those big bright eyes

And then I realize

That girl is gonna get her way

When my little girl is smiling

I can’t stay mad at her for long.

Why should I want to fight

When I can hold her tight?

I just don’t care who’s right or wrong.

When my little girl is smiling

It’s the greatest thrill there can be.

She gets her way it’s true,

But I know I won’t be blue

As long as she just smiles for me.