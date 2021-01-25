Als mijn meisje glimlacht

The Drifters, tegelijkertijd de meest geslaagde zwarte vocale groep in de VS en de minst stabiele: het was meer een merknaam dan een groep. Nog voor Motown brachten zij een sound van zware orkestbegeleiding en sterke composities, uit de Brill Building. Deze bijvoorbeeld, van het duo/echtpaar Goffin-King, waarnaar Hal David dan weer goed geluisterd heeft.
Ev’ry time my baby and I have a quarrel,
I swear I won’t give in.
Then my baby starts to smile at me,
And I know, I know I just can’t win.
When my little girl is smiling
There’s nothing more I can say.
I see those big bright eyes
And then I realize
That girl is gonna get her way
When my little girl is smiling
I can’t stay mad at her for long.
Why should I want to fight
When I can hold her tight?
I just don’t care who’s right or wrong.
When my little girl is smiling
It’s the greatest thrill there can be.
She gets her way it’s true,
But I know I won’t be blue
As long as she just smiles for me.
