Op en neer

Door een merkwaardige samenloop van omstandigheden kwam ik er achter dat Paul Revere and the Raiders nog niet serieus zijn langsgekomen in deze toch 5,5 jaar bestaande muziekrubriek. Werk aan de winkel. Eerst maar eens dit nummer dat ik zo keihard mogelijk door mijn tienerkamer kon laten schallen, en het is nog steeds iets om hard te laten klinken. En ja, Paul Revere heet echt zo.

Now, things was looking golden, baby

Everything was fine

You never made no sign

That you had changed your mind

I guess I was mistaken, girl

To count so on you

What else could I do

Time to pay my dues

Well girl, I’ve been torn up before

But I can’t handle that once more

Well I been down for a long long time

And now it’s time to reach my mind

There’s lots of pain upon this earth

Girl, I’ve had my money’s worth

I have had my ups and downs and all around

Girl, I’ve tried to change your way of thinkin’

Tried to make you see

Well, livin’ here with me

Is where you ought to be

But it didn’t seem to make no difference

It never changed your world

Or stopped your social twirl

You’re still the same old girl



And now, I’ve been torn up before

But I can’t handle that once more

I been down for a long long time

But now it’s time to reach my mind

‘Cause there’s lots of pain upon this earth

And girl, I’ve had my money’s worth

I have had my ups and downs and all around

I’ve been up, down, all around now baby

I’ve been up, I been down, I been all around now baby

Yeah we’ve both been up and down and all around baby

You go up, you go down, you go all around now baby

Yes, I’m up, I’m down, all around now baby

Up and down and all around

Ups and downs, 1967

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Perenchio Artists, Inc. Los Angeles. (management) – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21895835