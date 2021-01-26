Op en neer

Door een merkwaardige samenloop van omstandigheden kwam ik er achter dat Paul Revere and the Raiders nog niet serieus zijn langsgekomen in deze toch 5,5 jaar bestaande muziekrubriek. Werk aan de winkel. Eerst maar eens dit nummer dat ik zo keihard mogelijk door mijn tienerkamer kon laten schallen, en het is nog steeds iets om hard te laten klinken. En ja, Paul Revere heet echt zo.
Now, things was looking golden, baby
Everything was fine
You never made no sign
That you had changed your mind
I guess I was mistaken, girl
To count so on you
What else could I do
Time to pay my dues
Well girl, I’ve been torn up before
But I can’t handle that once more
Well I been down for a long long time
And now it’s time to reach my mind
There’s lots of pain upon this earth
Girl, I’ve had my money’s worth
I have had my ups and downs and all around
Girl, I’ve tried to change your way of thinkin’
Tried to make you see
Well, livin’ here with me
Is where you ought to be
But it didn’t seem to make no difference
It never changed your world
Or stopped your social twirl
You’re still the same old girl
And now, I’ve been torn up before
But I can’t handle that once more
I been down for a long long time
But now it’s time to reach my mind
‘Cause there’s lots of pain upon this earth
And girl, I’ve had my money’s worth
I have had my ups and downs and all around
I’ve been up, down, all around now baby
I’ve been up, I been down, I been all around now baby
Yeah we’ve both been up and down and all around baby
You go up, you go down, you go all around now baby
Yes, I’m up, I’m down, all around now baby
Up and down and all around
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Perenchio Artists, Inc. Los Angeles. (management) – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21895835