De geliefde hoefde niet teruggebracht

De dag waarop de muziek stierf (het neerstorten van het vliegtuigje met Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens en de Big Bopper) was naar mijn weten geen nieuws in Nederland. Nou ja, ik was in ieder geval te jong om het te vernemen (mag ik ook eens…). Vandaag 62 jaar geleden. En dit ken ik oorspronkelijk van de Beach Boys, maar het origineel heeft 1.45m nodig. Meer hoefde niet.

Bluebirds over the mountain

Seagulls over the sea

Bluebirds over the mountain

Bring my baby back to me

Boy and girl they fell in love

Each was like the heavens above

He looked in her eyes of blue

She vowed to him that she’d be true

Bluebirds over the mountain

Seagulls over the sea

Bluebirds over the mountain

Bring my baby back to me

I miss you, oh can’t you see?

You’re the only girl for me

Soon you’re gone

And I’m all alone

Come on, baby

Come back home

Bluebirds over the mountain

Seagulls over the sea

Bluebirds over the mountain

Bring my baby back to me



Well-well-well

Bring my baby back to me

Well-well-well

Bring my baby back to me

Bluebirds over the mountain, 1959 (van postuum verschenen lp)