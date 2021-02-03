De geliefde hoefde niet teruggebracht

Arnold J. van der Kluft

De dag waarop de muziek stierf (het neerstorten van het vliegtuigje met Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens en de Big Bopper) was naar mijn weten geen nieuws in Nederland. Nou ja, ik was in ieder geval te jong om het te vernemen (mag ik ook eens…). Vandaag 62 jaar geleden. En dit ken ik oorspronkelijk van de Beach Boys, maar het origineel heeft 1.45m nodig. Meer hoefde niet.

Bluebirds over the mountain
Seagulls over the sea
Bluebirds over the mountain
Bring my baby back to me

Boy and girl they fell in love
Each was like the heavens above
He looked in her eyes of blue
She vowed to him that she’d be true

Bluebirds over the mountain
Seagulls over the sea
Bluebirds over the mountain
Bring my baby back to me

I miss you, oh can’t you see?
You’re the only girl for me
Soon you’re gone
And I’m all alone

Come on, baby
Come back home

Bluebirds over the mountain
Seagulls over the sea
Bluebirds over the mountain
Bring my baby back to me

Well-well-well
Bring my baby back to me

Well-well-well
Bring my baby back to me

Bluebirds over the mountain, 1959 (van postuum verschenen lp)

  • Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18573234
Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben