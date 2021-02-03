De geliefde hoefde niet teruggebracht

De dag waarop de muziek stierf (het neerstorten van het vliegtuigje met Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens en de Big Bopper) was naar mijn weten geen nieuws in Nederland. Nou ja, ik was in ieder geval te jong om het te vernemen (mag ik ook eens…). Vandaag 62 jaar geleden. En dit ken ik oorspronkelijk van de Beach Boys, maar het origineel heeft 1.45m nodig. Meer hoefde niet.
Bluebirds over the mountain
Seagulls over the sea
Bluebirds over the mountain
Bring my baby back to me
Boy and girl they fell in love
Each was like the heavens above
He looked in her eyes of blue
She vowed to him that she’d be true
Bluebirds over the mountain
Seagulls over the sea
Bluebirds over the mountain
Bring my baby back to me
I miss you, oh can’t you see?
You’re the only girl for me
Soon you’re gone
And I’m all alone
Come on, baby
Come back home
Bluebirds over the mountain
Seagulls over the sea
Bluebirds over the mountain
Bring my baby back to me
Well-well-well
Bring my baby back to me
Well-well-well
Bring my baby back to me
Bluebirds over the mountain, 1959 (van postuum verschenen lp)
