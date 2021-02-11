Progklassieker du jour: Little Red Riding Hood Hit the Road

In juni 1973 viel een dronken Robert Wyatt tijdens een feest uit een raam op de derde verdieping. Door het ongeluk raakte hij vanaf zijn middel verlamd, hij heeft nooit weer kunnen lopen. De val veranderde Wyatt van een berucht feestbeest in een introspectieve en enigszins depressieve twijfelaar., iets waar je je natuurlijk van alles bij voor kunt stellen. Tijdens zijn verblijf in het ziekenhuis schreef Wyatt de songs voor het album Rock Bottom.

Het is niet meteen het meest toegankelijke album uit de muziekgeschiedenis – muzikaal nóch tekstueel – maar herhaald en vooral aandachtig luisteren betaalt zich bij dit album uit. Dit is mijn favoriete track, al heb ik eerlijk gezegd geen enkel idee waar de tekst over gaat.

Orlandon’t tell me, oh no

Don’t say, oh good Godon’t tell me

Oh dear me, heavens above

Oh no, no I can’t stand it

Stop please, oh deary me

What in heaven’s name?

Oh blimey, mercy me, woe are we

Oh dear, oh stop it, stop it

Ti pots ,ti pots ho ,raed hO

Ew era eow ,em ycrem ,yemilb hO

?eman s’nevaeh ni tahW

Em yraed ho ,esaelp potS

Ti dnats t’nac I on ,on hO

Evoba snevaeh ,em raed hO

Em llet t’nodoG doog ho ,yas t’noD

On ho ,em llet t’nodnalrO

You’ve been so kind

I know, I know

So why did I hurt you?

I didn’t mean to hurt you

But I’ll keep trying

And I’m sure you will too

I want it, I want it, I want it, give it to me

I give it you back when I finish the lunch-tea

I lie in the road, try to trip up the passing cars

Yes, me and the hedgehog, we bursting the tires all day

As we roll down the highway towards the setting sun

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Original picture taken by Helena Dornellas – File:RobertWyatt_2006.jpg, which in turn is from flickr.com/photos/helenadornellas/150646176/, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=13360840