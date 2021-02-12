Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Hole In My Shoe

Traffic wordt misschien niet meteen geassocieerd met ‘popmuziek’ – eerder met lang uitgesponnen, complexe composities – maar ‘catchier’ dan dit door Dave Mason gecomponeerde juweeltje wordt het niet. Uiteraard ‘catchy’ met een twist, anders zou het Dave Mason niet zijn.

De andere leden van de band vonden Hole In My Shoe naar verluid maar niks: veel te simpel en niet representatief voor de muziek die Traffic maakte. Hole In My Shoe was Mason’s eerste compositie. De tekst moeten we volgens Mason niet al te serieus nemen, het is een kinderrijmpje zonder diepere spirituele betekenis oid. Heerlijke song en vooral héél erg Brits.

I looked to the sky where an elephant’s eye

Was looking at me from a bubblegum tree

And all that I knew was the hole in my shoe which

Was letting in water

(Letting in water)



I walked through a field that just wasn’t real

With 100 tin soldiers would shoot at my shoulder

And all that I knew was the hole in my shoe which

Was letting in water

(Letting in water) I climbed on the back of a giant albatross

Which flew through a crack in the cloud

To a place where happiness reigned all year round

Where music played ever so loudly



I started to fall and suddenly woke

And the dew on the grass had stuck to my coat

And all that I knew was the hole in my shoe which

Was letting in water

(Letting in water)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Dave Mason – By U.S. Army – Flickr: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18167148

