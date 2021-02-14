Post-sixties klassieker du jour: The Pretender

Jackson Browne wordt vaak geassocieerd met The Eagles, wat in hippe kringen al héél lang niet meer als een compliment geldt. Ik heb altijd een zwak gehad voor deze troubadour uit Los Angeles, al geef ik meteen toe dat zijn oeuvre wat onevenwichtig is. Sommige songs zijn typerend voor de softrock waar Los Angeles in de jaren ’70 – terecht – zo berucht om was, maar als Jackson Browne goed is, is hij ook écht goed. Zoals bijvoorbeeld in deze bijna ‘Springsteeneske’ klaagzang over de teloorgang van de idealen van de sixties en de opkomst van de yuppies: And believe in whatever may lie/In those things that money can buy/Though true love could have been a contender.

I’m going to rent myself a house

In the shade of the freeway

I’m going to pack my lunch in the morning

And go to work each day

And when the evening rolls around

I’ll go on home and lay my body down

[Chorus]And when the morning light

Comes streaming in

I’ll get up and do it again

Amen

Say it again

Amen

[Verse 2]I want to know what became of the changes

We waited for love to bring

Were they only the fitful dreams

Of some greater awakening?

I’ve been aware of the time going by

They say in the end it’s the wink of an eye

[Chorus]And when the morning light

Comes streaming in

You’ll get up and do it again

Amen

[Verse 3]Caught between the longing for love

And the struggle for the legal tender

Where the sirens sing

And the church bells ring

And the junk man pounds his fender

Where the veterans dream of the fight

Fast asleep at the traffic light

And the children solemnly wait

For the ice cream vendor

[Verse 4]Out into the cool of the evening

Strolls the Pretender

He knows that all his hopes and dreams

Begin and end there

[Verse 5]Ah the laughter of the lovers

As they run through the night

Leaving nothing for the others

But to choose off and fight

And tear at the world with all their might

While the ships bearing their dreams

Sail out of sight

[Verse 6]I’m going to find myself a girl

Who can show me what laughter means

And we’ll fill in the missing colors

In each other’s paint-by-number dreams

And then we’ll put our dark glasses on

And we’ll make love until our strength is gone

[Chorus]And when the morning lightComes streaming inWe’ll get up and do it againGet it up again

[Verse 7]I’m gonna be a happy idiot

And struggle for the legal tender

Where the ads take aim and lay their claim

To the heart and the soul of the spender

And believe in whatever may lie

In those things that money can buy

Though true love could have been a contender

[Bridge]Are you there?

Say a prayer for the Pretender

Who started out so young and strong

Only to surrender

[Outro]Say a prayer

For the pretender

Are you there

For the pretender?

Say a prayer

For the pretender

Oh, are you there

For the pretender?

Are you prepared

For the pretender?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Klaus Hiltsher – https://www.flickr.com/photos/khiltscher/3468454713/sizes/o/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11226976